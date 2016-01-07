Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Inverness CT, Dundee United, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have identified Dutch striker Wout Weghorst as a potential recruit this month, with reports in the Netherlands claiming the Scottish champions have already made an informal approach for the 23-year-old who plays for Heracles. The Eredivisie club rejected a £700,000 bid from Cardiff City last month and are seeking a fee closer to £2m.(The Scotsman)

Inverness Caldedonian Thistle have sounded out Celtic about taking out-of-favour 27-year-old Anthony Stokes on loan, manager John Hughes having worked with the Republic of Ireland striker at Falkirk. (Daily Express, print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are considering a summer move for midfielder Abdul Osman when the 28-year-old midfielder is out of contract with Partick Thistle - as well as being keen on taking Celtic striker Anthony Stokes on loan.(Daily Mail)

Celtic would be recruiting the next Andy Carroll if they signed £2.5m-rated Vitoria Setubul striker Suk Hyun-Jun because of the 24-year-old South Korea international's physical presence, according to former Rangers winger Pieter Huistra. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson, presently coach of Chinese Super League runners-up Shanghai SIPG, is poised to make a move for 27-year-old Celtic defender Efe Ambrose.(Daily Mail)

Kristoffer Ajer's agent, Tore Pedersen, says the 17-year-old Norwegian midfielder, who has been courted by a host of top European clubs and could be available for £500,000 during January, is in no hurry to make a decision about his future despite joining Celtic on trial as he has a year of his contract to run with Start. (Daily Record)

There is no doubt Nadir Ciftci and Leigh Griffiths can play together in the Celtic first team should manager Ronny Deila change his one-striker policy, according to former Hoops forward Darren Jackson, who has coached both players.(The Scotsman)

Darren Jackson, who was a coach under Jackie McNamara at Dundee United, has rejected chairman Stephen Thompson's accusation that poor recruitment in the summer is the reason behind the side's dramatic slump this season. (The Herald)

Dundee United manager Mixu Paatelainen is considering using sports psychology to help his players avoid relegation.(The Courier)

Former Celtic, Hibernian and Scotland striker Derek Riordan, the 32-year-old presently without a club, has been given two weeks to pay £25,000 mortgage arrears, or face losing his house, following a hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court. (The Herald)

Aberdeen are keen on taking Southampton's Sam Gallagher on loan, the 20-year-old striker who played for Scotland Under-19s before switching allegiance to England having been recalled from MK Dons because of a lack of playing time with the English Championship club. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hamilton Academical will make a move during January for Rangers striker Nicky Clark, the 24-year-old being out of contract at Ibrox this summer. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers will be able to sign midfielders Matt Crooks and Josh Windass, who agreed four-year contracts with the Ibrox club on Wednesday, for under £40,000 in the summer if they fail to agree a fee with Accrington Stanley during the January transfer window.(The Herald)

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt has criticised Rangers for agreeing pre-contract deals with Matt Crooks and Josh Windass without contacting the English League Two club. (The Sun)

Rangers could try to land Accrington Stanley pair Josh Windass and Matt Crooks, the 21-year-old midfielders who have signed pre-contract agreements, six months early in a £400,000 double transfer.(The Sun)

Rangers will have to increase their joint bid of £400,000 if they want to sign Matt Crooks and Josh Windass from Accrington Stanley during January, the English League Two club having rejected an offer for the midfielders who have signed pre-contract agreements to move in the summer. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Aberdeen forward Dean Windass thinks that joining Rangers will help his 21-year-old son Josh, who has signed a pre-contract agreement to switch from Accrington Stanley in the summer, play for England. (Daily Record, print edition)

Matt Crooks, the 21-year-old who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Rangers, has paid tribute to Accrington Stanley team-mate Kal Naismith, the former Ibrox winger, for helping him battle against being diagnosed with epilepsy in 2014. (Daily Record)

Rangers have opened talks with Jason Holt, Andy Halliday and Barrie McKay in a bid to tie the midfield trio down on improved Ibrox contracts.(Daily Record)

American tycoon Robert Sarver, who failed in an attempt to buy Rangers a year ago, has taken over at Spanish second division club Real Mallorca, his consortium paying more than £15m for a 77% majority shareholding in the Majorcan outfit. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers vice-chairman Donald Findlay says he would be "thrilled to bits" if he watched Cowdenbeath, the club of which he is now chairman, beat the Scottish Championship leaders at Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Cup.(The Herald)

Hibernian head coach Alan Stubbs, whose side's 17-game unbeaten run ended with a 4-2 defeat by Championship title rivals Rangers last month, insists his team have been playing so well that he has not dropped a player because of a loss of form for over three months. (The National)

Falkirk full-back Luke Leahy, the 23-year-old whose contract ends in the summer, is a target for English League One clubs Barnsley and Millwall. (Daily Record, print edition)

Falkirk manager Peter Houston wants to add three players to the Championship club's squad during January. (The National, print edition)

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has expressed relief that his latest injury scare led to no lasting damage after he hurt his knee crashing into the Motherwell dugout.(The Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson says Hibernian's Easter Road Stadium and Boroughmuir's Meggetland are the front-runners to host Edinburgh matches as he tries to find the Pro12 club a new home away from Murrayfield. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Racing 92 scrum-half Mike Phillips believes that Scottish rugby has been on the up now for a couple of years and is expecting Glasgow Warriors to provide stern opposition in the European Rugby Champions Cup on Saturday in their rearranged Pool Three match in the Stade Yves-Du-Manoir. (The Scotsman)

Russell Knox starts his 2016 golfing campaign in Hawaii today and feels comfortable about joining the likes of Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.(The Scotsman)