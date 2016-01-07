Dave Hockaday: Kidderminster Harriers head coach leaves club

Dave Hockaday was in charge of Leeds United for just six matches in 2014 before being sacked

Kidderminster Harriers have parted company with head coach Dave Hockaday after just three months in charge.

Harriers chief executive Colin Gordon, who picked the team prior to Hockaday's arrival in October, will again take on team selection responsibility.

Harriers lie bottom of the National League, 12 points adrift of safety, having won just twice all season.

"We've talked at length and both agree that this is the right move forward," said Harriers chairman Rod Brown.

"We'd like to thank Dave for his hard work and contribution to the club during his time with us."

Hockaday's vast experience

The 57 year old former Blackpool, Swindon, Hull, Stoke and Shrewsbury defender took over after Gary Whild's exit from Aggborough. in September.

He spent seven years at Watford from 2000 as Under-18s coach, then first-team coach, after which he worked briefly under Martin Allen at MK Dons.

He had two years as Southampton youth coach, then worked again under Allen at Cheltenham before four years at Forest Green.

He was given the manager's job by Championship club Leeds United in August 2014, only to be sacked by Massimo Cellino after only six games and 70 days in charge.

He worked for non-League side Swindon Supermarine, then had two months at League One side Coventry before moving to Kidderminster.