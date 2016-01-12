Match ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 3.
Wigan Athletic 3-3 Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield United scored three goals in 21 second-half minutes as they came back from 3-0 down to earn a draw against Wigan Athletic.
Michael Jacobs set up Will Grigg to put the hosts ahead before Haris Vuckic headed Jason Pearce's cross home.
Chris McCann tapped in Wigan's third, before Matt Done turned home Billy Sharp's ball as the Blades fought back.
Sharp headed home Jay McEveley's cross to make it 3-2 and Done slotted Sharp's rebounded shot to seal a point.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 32Jääskeläinen
- 5DanielsBooked at 40mins
- 28Pearce
- 25BarnettSubstituted forJamesat 80'minutes
- 20Morgan
- 7McCannBooked at 54mins
- 29VuckicSubstituted forWildschutat 62'minutes
- 4PerkinsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forCowieat 65'minutes
- 6PowerBooked at 87mins
- 17Jacobs
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 2James
- 3Kellett
- 8Cowie
- 10Davies
- 13Nicholls
- 30Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 31Wildschut
Sheff Utd
- 25Long
- 5Brayford
- 15CollinsBooked at 47mins
- 34Edgar
- 19McEveleySubstituted forWoolfordat 78'minutes
- 7FlynnSubstituted forAdamsat 78'minutes
- 6Basham
- 35HammondBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 88'minutes
- 11Baxter
- 10SharpBooked at 59mins
- 14Done
Substitutes
- 1Howard
- 17Woolford
- 18Sammon
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 22Reed
- 29Adams
- 32McGahey
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 10,113
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 3.
Attempt missed. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jussi Jääskeläinen.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 3. Matt Done (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jamal Campbell-Ryce replaces Dean Hammond.
Booking
Max Power (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
Yanic Wildschut (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Reece James replaces Leon Barnett.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Che Adams replaces Ryan Flynn.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Martyn Woolford replaces Jay McEveley.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 2. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay McEveley with a cross.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Neill Collins.
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Edgar (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic).
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 1. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 0. Chris McCann (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Don Cowie replaces David Perkins because of an injury.
(Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Michael Jacobs.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by David Perkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Yanic Wildschut replaces Haris Vuckic.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Perkins (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).