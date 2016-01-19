Accrington Stanley 3-1 Hartlepool United

Shay McCartan had scored one goal in 10 appearances prior to his brace against Hartlepool

Accrington Stanley have moved up to sixth in League One, six points off automatic promotion, after beating Hartlepool.

Adam Buxton put the hosts ahead with a free-kick that went in off the crossbar before Hartlepool striker Ellis Harrison hit the post.

Shay McCartan's solo effort made it 2-0 and the forward fired home his second of the night after the break.

The visitors scored through Rakish Bingham's right-footed, 20-yard shot.

Accrington, who were playing their first home game since 14 November, missed early chances as Piero Mingoia headed just wide and Billy Kee was superbly denied by Trevor Carson.

But they gradually took control of the game to register their 12th victory of the season.

Hartlepool remain 21st in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.