Accrington3Hartlepool1

Accrington Stanley 3-1 Hartlepool United

Shay McCartan
Shay McCartan had scored one goal in 10 appearances prior to his brace against Hartlepool

Accrington Stanley have moved up to sixth in League One, six points off automatic promotion, after beating Hartlepool.

Adam Buxton put the hosts ahead with a free-kick that went in off the crossbar before Hartlepool striker Ellis Harrison hit the post.

Shay McCartan's solo effort made it 2-0 and the forward fired home his second of the night after the break.

The visitors scored through Rakish Bingham's right-footed, 20-yard shot.

Accrington, who were playing their first home game since 14 November, missed early chances as Piero Mingoia headed just wide and Billy Kee was superbly denied by Trevor Carson.

But they gradually took control of the game to register their 12th victory of the season.

Hartlepool remain 21st in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 33Mooney
  • 34Halliday
  • 2Pearson
  • 15Wright
  • 22Buxton
  • 7Mingoia
  • 28Conneely
  • 14Crooks
  • 11McConvilleSubstituted forProctorat 90+4'minutes
  • 17McCartanSubstituted forBrunaat 83'minutes
  • 29KeeSubstituted forGornellat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 4Barry
  • 5Davies
  • 6Proctor
  • 10Gornell
  • 12Wakefield
  • 21Bruna

Hartlepool

  • 1Carson
  • 19RichardsBooked at 82mins
  • 5Harrison
  • 26Jackson
  • 3Carroll
  • 15Oates
  • 16Featherstone
  • 14WoodsSubstituted forGrayat 64'minutes
  • 7ThomasBooked at 33minsSubstituted forHawkinsat 61'minutes
  • 32Harrison
  • 17FenwickSubstituted forBinghamat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Walker
  • 9Bingham
  • 13Bartlett
  • 18Hawkins
  • 20Jones
  • 23Smith
  • 30Gray
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
1,211

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Hartlepool United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Hartlepool United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Andrew Proctor replaces Sean McConville.

Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).

Attempt blocked. Terry Gornell (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Adam Jackson.

Attempt blocked. Adam Jackson (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley).

Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerardo Bruna (Accrington Stanley).

Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Brad Halliday (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Gerardo Bruna replaces Shay McCartan.

Booking

Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United).

Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Hartlepool United 1. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Featherstone.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Joe Wright.

Attempt blocked. Ellis Harrison (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Terry Gornell replaces Billy Kee.

Joe Wright (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United).

Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ellis Harrison (Hartlepool United).

Attempt saved. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jake Gray replaces Michael Woods.

Brad Halliday (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Lewis Hawkins replaces Nathan Thomas.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Scott Fenwick.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Hartlepool United 0. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Adam Jackson.

Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).

Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27174642241855
2Northampton26174546301655
3Oxford Utd26139441231848
4Bristol Rovers27144938271146
5Portsmouth251111344222244
6Accrington23126541271442
7Wycombe2511773225740
8Wimbledon2610973832639
9Mansfield2610883628838
10Carlisle2410864239338
11Leyton Orient2691074138337
12Cambridge27107103939037
13Morecambe25105104543235
14Exeter2697103539-434
15Crawley27104133345-1234
16Notts County2596103844-633
17Barnet2795133644-832
18Luton2687113838031
19Stevenage2769123750-1327
20Newport2558122839-1123
21Hartlepool2372142238-1623
22Dag & Red2647152747-2019
23Yeovil2638152440-1617
24York2537152648-2216
View full League Two table

