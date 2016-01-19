Match ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Hartlepool United 1.
Accrington Stanley 3-1 Hartlepool United
Accrington Stanley have moved up to sixth in League One, six points off automatic promotion, after beating Hartlepool.
Adam Buxton put the hosts ahead with a free-kick that went in off the crossbar before Hartlepool striker Ellis Harrison hit the post.
Shay McCartan's solo effort made it 2-0 and the forward fired home his second of the night after the break.
The visitors scored through Rakish Bingham's right-footed, 20-yard shot.
Accrington, who were playing their first home game since 14 November, missed early chances as Piero Mingoia headed just wide and Billy Kee was superbly denied by Trevor Carson.
But they gradually took control of the game to register their 12th victory of the season.
Hartlepool remain 21st in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 33Mooney
- 34Halliday
- 2Pearson
- 15Wright
- 22Buxton
- 7Mingoia
- 28Conneely
- 14Crooks
- 11McConvilleSubstituted forProctorat 90+4'minutes
- 17McCartanSubstituted forBrunaat 83'minutes
- 29KeeSubstituted forGornellat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 4Barry
- 5Davies
- 6Proctor
- 10Gornell
- 12Wakefield
- 21Bruna
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 19RichardsBooked at 82mins
- 5Harrison
- 26Jackson
- 3Carroll
- 15Oates
- 16Featherstone
- 14WoodsSubstituted forGrayat 64'minutes
- 7ThomasBooked at 33minsSubstituted forHawkinsat 61'minutes
- 32Harrison
- 17FenwickSubstituted forBinghamat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 9Bingham
- 13Bartlett
- 18Hawkins
- 20Jones
- 23Smith
- 30Gray
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 1,211
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Hartlepool United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Andrew Proctor replaces Sean McConville.
Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).
Attempt blocked. Terry Gornell (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Attempt blocked. Adam Jackson (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley).
Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerardo Bruna (Accrington Stanley).
Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Brad Halliday (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Gerardo Bruna replaces Shay McCartan.
Booking
Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United).
Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Hartlepool United 1. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Featherstone.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Attempt blocked. Ellis Harrison (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Terry Gornell replaces Billy Kee.
Joe Wright (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United).
Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Hartlepool United).
Attempt saved. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jake Gray replaces Michael Woods.
Brad Halliday (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Lewis Hawkins replaces Nathan Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Scott Fenwick.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Hartlepool United 0. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).
Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.