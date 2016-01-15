Brentford 1-3 Burnley

George Boyd's third goal of the season gave Burnley a 3-0 half-time lead at Brentford

Three superb first-half goals earned Burnley a comfortable win at Brentford, which lifted the Clarets to within two points of an automatic promotion spot.

Brentford, for whom defender James Tarkowski refused to play amid interest from other clubs, fell behind to Scott Arfield's curled opener from 25 yards.

Joey Barton's free-kick and George Boyd's volley, both from 20 yards, gave Burnley a 3-0 half-time advantage.

Alan Judge pulled a goal back with a low shot early in the second period.

The hosts threatened a comeback, which had looked extremely unlikely after the Bees had been completely outclassed by Burnley in the first 45 minutes, but Sean Dyche's side held on to secure a third victory in four league games.

Following on from their 5-0 win at MK Dons on Tuesday, the visitors - who are now level with Fulham as the Championship's top scorers with 42 - were in sparkling form in front of goal once more.

But the division's leading scorer Andre Gray, playing against his former club for the first time since a £9m move to Burnley in August, could not find the net on his return to Griffin Park.

Winger Judge's 11th goal of the season gave Brentford's third successive league defeat a degree of respectability, but they remain eight points from a play-off spot.