Brentford 1-3 Burnley

Three superb first-half goals earned Burnley a comfortable win at Brentford, which lifted the Clarets to within two points of an automatic promotion spot.
Brentford, for whom defender James Tarkowski refused to play amid interest from other clubs, fell behind to Scott Arfield's curled opener from 25 yards.
Joey Barton's free-kick and George Boyd's volley, both from 20 yards, gave Burnley a 3-0 half-time advantage.
Alan Judge pulled a goal back with a low shot early in the second period.
The hosts threatened a comeback, which had looked extremely unlikely after the Bees had been completely outclassed by Burnley in the first 45 minutes, but Sean Dyche's side held on to secure a third victory in four league games.
Following on from their 5-0 win at MK Dons on Tuesday, the visitors - who are now level with Fulham as the Championship's top scorers with 42 - were in sparkling form in front of goal once more.
But the division's leading scorer Andre Gray, playing against his former club for the first time since a £9m move to Burnley in August, could not find the net on his return to Griffin Park.
Winger Judge's 11th goal of the season gave Brentford's third successive league defeat a degree of respectability, but they remain eight points from a play-off spot.
Line-ups
Brentford
- 27Button
- 2Colin
- 6Dean
- 22O'Connell
- 3Bidwell
- 15Woods
- 20Diagouraga
- 47CanosSubstituted forSaundersat 45'minutes
- 18Judge
- 19SwiftSubstituted forYennarisat 67'minutes
- 8DjuricinSubstituted forVibeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Saunders
- 10McEachran
- 11Hofmann
- 16Bonham
- 21Vibe
- 28Yennaris
- 29Barbet
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 5Keane
- 6Mee
- 23Ward
- 21Boyd
- 14Jones
- 13Barton
- 37Arfield
- 9Vokes
- 7GraySubstituted forHenningsat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Duff
- 8Marney
- 11Kightly
- 15Taylor
- 18Hennings
- 27Darikwa
- 40Nizic
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 10,039
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Burnley 3.
Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Saunders with a cross.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).
David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lasse Vibe.
Attempt blocked. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.
Attempt missed. Rouwen Hennings (Burnley) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Boyd.
Foul by Lasse Vibe (Brentford).
Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sam Saunders (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Arfield (Burnley).
Attempt blocked. Jack O'Connell (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by George Boyd.
Attempt missed. Toumani Diagouraga (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Maxime Colin (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rouwen Hennings with a headed pass.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Brentford).
Rouwen Hennings (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jack O'Connell (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Brentford).
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Sam Saunders (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.
Offside, Burnley. David Jones tries a through ball, but Rouwen Hennings is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Nico Yennaris replaces John Swift.
Attempt missed. Joey Barton (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Rouwen Hennings replaces Andre Gray.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
John Swift (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Sam Saunders (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Offside, Burnley. Stephen Ward tries a through ball, but Matthew Lowton is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Jones.
Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Brentford).
Andre Gray (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.