FA Cup third round: Wycombe name 46-year-old on bench

Barry Richardson last played a professional game in 2008

FA Cup third round

Venue: Adams Park Date: Saturday, 9 January Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio five live and updates on the BBC Sport website

Wycombe have named 46-year-old goalkeeping coach Barry Richardson on the bench for their FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa.

Matt Ingram's red card against Morecambe on Saturday means he is suspended for the match, allowing a start for 20-year-old Alex Lynch.

"We've got no one else we can put in there," said boss Gareth Ainsworth. "That's Wycombe, you get your chances."

Richardson last played a professional game for Doncaster in 2005.

In that Football League Trophy match against Cambridge, Richardson suffered a broken leg that has effectively ended his playing career.

Since then, he has been a regular unused substitute for Nottingham Forest, Cheltenham, Peterborough - including being on the bench for their 2011 League One play-off final - and Wycombe.

Elder statesmen of the FA Cup

At 41 years and 257 days, Billy Hampson (not pictured) became the oldest man to appear in an FA Cup final, playing in Newcastle's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in 1924

At 36 years and 312 days, Bert Turner (right) became the oldest goalscorer in an FA Cup final in Charlton's 4-1 defeat by Derby in 1946