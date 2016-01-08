FA Cup third round: Wycombe name 46-year-old on bench
FA Cup third round
- Venue:
- Adams Park
- Date:
- Saturday, 9 January
- Kick-off:
- 12:45 GMT
- Coverage:
- Live commentary on BBC Radio five live and updates on the BBC Sport website
Wycombe have named 46-year-old goalkeeping coach Barry Richardson on the bench for their FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa.
Matt Ingram's red card against Morecambe on Saturday means he is suspended for the match, allowing a start for 20-year-old Alex Lynch.
"We've got no one else we can put in there," said boss Gareth Ainsworth. "That's Wycombe, you get your chances."
Richardson last played a professional game for Doncaster in 2005.
In that Football League Trophy match against Cambridge, Richardson suffered a broken leg that has effectively ended his playing career.
Since then, he has been a regular unused substitute for Nottingham Forest, Cheltenham, Peterborough - including being on the bench for their 2011 League One play-off final - and Wycombe.