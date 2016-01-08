Jed Wallace: Millwall sign Wolves midfielder on loan

Jed Wallace
Jed Wallace scored 17 goals in 50 games for League Two side Portsmouth last season

League One side Millwall have signed Wolves midfielder Jed Wallace on a one-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old has only featured seven times since moving to Molineux from Portsmouth last summer.

"Jed is a player we would liked to have signed permanently, but Wolves won the race for his signature," Lions boss Neil Harris told the club website.

"He has real ability, is a hard working boy, and will provide good competition in the midfield area."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story