Jed Wallace: Millwall sign Wolves midfielder on loan
-
- From the section Football
League One side Millwall have signed Wolves midfielder Jed Wallace on a one-month loan deal.
The 21-year-old has only featured seven times since moving to Molineux from Portsmouth last summer.
"Jed is a player we would liked to have signed permanently, but Wolves won the race for his signature," Lions boss Neil Harris told the club website.
"He has real ability, is a hard working boy, and will provide good competition in the midfield area."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.