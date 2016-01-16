Nottingham Forest 3-0 Bolton Wanderers

Championship
Nelson Oliveira
Nelson Oliveira celebrates after giving Forest the lead against Bolton from the penalty spot

Nottingham Forest halted a run of four consecutive draws with an easy win that heaped more misery on 10-man Bolton.

Visiting keeper Ben Amos was sent off early on for fouling Jamie Ward in the box and Nelson Oliveira converted the penalty to set the hosts on their way.

Teenager Oliver Burke's header from Jamie Ward's right-wing cross doubled the Reds' first-half advantage.

Ward got his reward late on after going close on several occasions with a left-foot shot from inside the box.

The early red card left Bolton with a near-impossible task as they spent most of the game defending and registered just one shot on target during the 90 minutes, when Gary Madine's effort was easily saved by Dorus de Vries.

Neil Lennon's Trotters were indebted to substitute keeper Paul Rachubka, who pulled off some fine saves, including twice denying the busy Ward.

Former Derby and Chesterfield man Ward also struck the crossbar from 30 yards out with a spectacular drive late in the first half, and then shot just wide shortly after the break following a neat exchange of passes with Ben Osborn.

Bolton, the Championship's bottom club and heavily in debt that has seen them the subject of a winding-up petition, have now won just once in their last 22 games - a 1-0 home win over Blackburn on 28 December.

For Forest it was a 10th Championship game without a defeat, although this was only their fourth victory during that run.

Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman:

"I am very happy because it was a fantastic performance. We moved the ball with great intensity and scored goals.

"This was a difficult match because we were up against a wounded animal. But we got the job done.

"We made a perfect start. We wanted to make sure they knew they were in a game.

"We had great movement, great play from our wide players and some great passing, all of which led to the penalty."

Bolton Wanderers boss Neil Lennon:

"We have to keep going, we have to keep believing. We have a seven-point gap to close and that is not insurmountable - but we have to start winning games.

"This is why we are bottom of the league, because we cannot string two performances together.

"We felt we could get something out of this game, but we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. Obviously we lost the keeper to a red card, so we were quickly down to 10 men.

"We never gave ourselves a chance; we never had any momentum."

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

  • 1de Vries
  • 2Lichaj
  • 5Mills
  • 4Mancienne
  • 3Jokic
  • 35BurkeSubstituted forMendes da Graçaat 90+1'minutes
  • 22Gardner
  • 32TescheSubstituted forCohenat 86'minutes
  • 38Osborn
  • 19Ward
  • 17OliveiraSubstituted forWalkerat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Wilson
  • 8Cohen
  • 15Mendes da Graça
  • 25Hobbs
  • 26Evtimov
  • 29O'Grady
  • 34Walker

Bolton

  • 1AmosBooked at 11mins
  • 45Holding
  • 4Dervite
  • 31WheaterSubstituted forDannsat 63'minutes
  • 3MoxeyBooked at 58mins
  • 6VelaSubstituted forRachubkaat 12'minutes
  • 7Feeney
  • 17Trotter
  • 21Pratley
  • 22WellingtonSubstituted forWooleryat 88'minutes
  • 14Madine

Substitutes

  • 8Spearing
  • 13Rachubka
  • 16Davies
  • 18Danns
  • 20Casado
  • 23Dobbie
  • 30Woolery
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
18,465

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home22
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Hand ball by Tyler Walker (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt blocked. Ryan Mendes (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Walker.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Mendes replaces Oliver Burke.

Foul by Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest).

Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Oliver Burke (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Wellington.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Chris Cohen replaces Robert Tesche.

Foul by Oliver Burke (Nottingham Forest).

Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wellington.

Goal!

Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Bolton Wanderers 0. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

Attempt blocked. Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Burke.

Attempt blocked. Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Paul Rachubka.

Attempt saved. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Tesche.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Burke with a headed pass.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Oliver Burke tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Walker.

Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Tyler Walker replaces Nélson Oliveira.

Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Gardner.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.

Attempt missed. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Eric Lichaj with a cross.

Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Feeney (Bolton Wanderers).

Foul by Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest).

Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Neil Danns replaces David Wheater because of an injury.

Delay in match David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Gardner.

Booking

Dean Moxey (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Moxey (Bolton Wanderers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough26174537132455
2Hull27165644182653
3Derby271310438211749
4Burnley27139542241848
5Brighton27121143227547
6Sheff Wed27129641301145
7Ipswich2712963732545
8Birmingham2712783428643
9Cardiff27101073329440
10Wolves27107103637-137
11Brentford27106113839-136
12Nottm Forest2781182925435
13Preston2781182424035
14Reading2797113130134
15QPR2781093434034
16Huddersfield2788113637-132
17Leeds2771192732-532
18Blackburn2661192323029
19Fulham27610114347-428
20MK Dons2775152238-1626
21Rotherham2773173247-1524
22Bristol City2759132446-2224
23Charlton2748152153-3220
24Bolton27211142145-2417
View full Championship table

