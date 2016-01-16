Bristol City 1-0 Middlesbrough

Championship
Bristol City1Middlesbrough0

Wes Burns
Wes Burns' goal for Bristol City came in the 96th minute

Wes Burns headed an injury-time winner as managerless Bristol City defeated Championship leaders Middlesbrough.

City are now only in the relegation zone on goal difference while Boro's lead at the top is cut to two points.

Aden Flint headed against the bar moments earlier while Aaron Wilbraham's follow-up was cleared.

City were not to be denied as Flint and Burns scrambled in a stoppage-time corner to earn their fifth win of the season and do the double over Boro.

The goal brought to an end Boro's run of nine consecutive clean sheets as they also missed the opportunity to set a Football League record.

City, who sacked manager Steve Cotterill on Thursday, had John Pemberton and Wade Elliott leading the side.

The club also unveiled former Oxford United chief executive Mark Ashton as their new chief operating officer before the game.

Kike sent an early shot wide for Boro while Dimitrios Konstantopoulos saved well from City forward Burns.

Jonathan Kodjia's weak shot was kept out and Luke Ayling's header tipped over by Konstantopoulos while Albert Adomah lobbed over the bar for Boro.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before Burns diverted Flint's late header past the Boro keeper.

Joint interim Bristol City manager John Pemberton:

"The feeling in the dressing room was one of relief.

"It has been a very difficult week because we lost a good man and a good manager.

"The response from the players was unbelievable and we fully deserved to win.

"We had only one day to work with the players and tried to keep things as simple as possible."

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka:

"It was a late goal, but it could have come five or 10 minutes earlier because we couldn't clear our box in the closing stages.

"We knew it would be a tough game and that Bristol were dangerous from set pieces, but I expected much more from my players.

"We didn't deserve to win because we didn't play in our usual way and our key players did not perform as they can.

"It was a poor performance. Sometimes there is more pressure for the players in facing a struggling side than in big games and we didn't deal with it today."

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 12O'Donnell
  • 5AylingBooked at 56mins
  • 4Flint
  • 17BakerSubstituted forLittleat 90+4'minutes
  • 3WilliamsSubstituted forWagstaffat 71'minutes
  • 20BurnsBooked at 80mins
  • 14Reid
  • 21Pack
  • 7Smith
  • 23Bryan
  • 22KodjiaSubstituted forWilbrahamat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Little
  • 6El-Abd
  • 10Agard
  • 11Wagstaff
  • 18Wilbraham
  • 24O'Leary
  • 25Vyner

Middlesbrough

  • 1Konstantopoulos
  • 24Nsue
  • 4Ayala
  • 5AmorebietaBooked at 73mins
  • 3Friend
  • 8ClaytonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forForshawat 88'minutes
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 18Stuani
  • 19Downing
  • 27Adomah
  • 9KikeSubstituted forNugentat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10De Pena
  • 13Mejias
  • 22Fry
  • 23Sola Clemente
  • 26Kalas
  • 34Forshaw
  • 35Nugent
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
15,670

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home20
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 1, Middlesbrough 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Middlesbrough 0.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 1, Middlesbrough 0. Wes Burns (Bristol City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Aden Flint following a corner.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by George Friend.

Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Burns.

Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Wagstaff.

Attempt blocked. Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Mark Little replaces Nathan Baker because of an injury.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Grant Leadbitter.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nathan Baker (Bristol City) because of an injury.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Forshaw.

Aden Flint (Bristol City) hits the bar with a header from very close range following a set piece situation.

Foul by Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough).

Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dangerous play by David Nugent (Middlesbrough).

Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw replaces Adam Clayton.

George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wes Burns (Bristol City).

Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Friend with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Jonathan Kodjia.

Booking

Wes Burns (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Wes Burns (Bristol City).

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is blocked. Assisted by George Friend.

Foul by Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough).

Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Dimitrios Konstantopoulos.

Attempt saved. Luke Ayling (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bobby Reid with a cross.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by George Friend.

Booking

Fernando Amorebieta (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fernando Amorebieta (Middlesbrough).

Marlon Pack (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Korey Smith (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Ayling.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Scott Wagstaff replaces Derrick Williams.

