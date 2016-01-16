Match ends, Colchester United 1, Sheffield United 2.
Colchester United 1-2 Sheffield United
Sheffield United moved to within a point of the League One play-off places as they edged out struggling Colchester thanks to Chris Basham's late winner.
The Blades went in front when Billy Sharp's low shot squeezed past Jake Kean after Matt Briggs failed to clear.
Colchester equalised just before the hour when Tom Eastman glanced in a header from Marvin Sordell's cross.
The U's pushed for a winner, but it was United who snatched victory as Edgar turned in a corner from close range.
Colchester have not won in the league since 20 October - a run of 13 games - and are now five points from safety.
Line-ups
Colchester
- 32Kean
- 24BrindleySubstituted forBonneat 90+4'minutes
- 5Wynter
- 18Eastman
- 3Briggs
- 11MasseySubstituted forAmbroseat 85'minutes
- 8Gilbey
- 2Garvan
- 10Moncur
- 45Sordell
- 9Porter
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 7Wright
- 15Kent
- 19Bonne
- 22Vincent-Young
- 28Ambrose
- 33Parish
Sheff Utd
- 25Long
- 5Brayford
- 15Collins
- 34Edgar
- 19McEveley
- 17Woolford
- 6Basham
- 35Hammond
- 8CouttsSubstituted forFlynnat 71'minutes
- 14DoneSubstituted forBaxterat 64'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forSammonat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Howard
- 7Flynn
- 11Baxter
- 18Sammon
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 22Reed
- 29Adams
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 4,322
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 1, Sheffield United 2.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Sammon replaces Billy Sharp.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Macauley Bonne replaces Richard Brindley.
Goal!
Goal! Colchester United 1, Sheffield United 2. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martyn Woolford following a set piece situation.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Owen Garvan.
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Alex Gilbey.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Darren Ambrose replaces Gavin Massey.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by John Brayford.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Hammond (Sheffield United).
Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Hammond (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Richard Brindley (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martyn Woolford (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Owen Garvan (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Owen Garvan (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn replaces Paul Coutts.
Foul by Marvin Sordell (Colchester United).
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gavin Massey (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jay McEveley (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Matt Done.
Foul by Marvin Sordell (Colchester United).
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Colchester United 1, Sheffield United 1. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marvin Sordell.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Neill Collins.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by George Long.