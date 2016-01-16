League One
Colchester1Sheff Utd2

Colchester United 1-2 Sheffield United

Sheffield United moved to within a point of the League One play-off places as they edged out struggling Colchester thanks to Chris Basham's late winner.

The Blades went in front when Billy Sharp's low shot squeezed past Jake Kean after Matt Briggs failed to clear.

Colchester equalised just before the hour when Tom Eastman glanced in a header from Marvin Sordell's cross.

The U's pushed for a winner, but it was United who snatched victory as Edgar turned in a corner from close range.

Colchester have not won in the league since 20 October - a run of 13 games - and are now five points from safety.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 32Kean
  • 24BrindleySubstituted forBonneat 90+4'minutes
  • 5Wynter
  • 18Eastman
  • 3Briggs
  • 11MasseySubstituted forAmbroseat 85'minutes
  • 8Gilbey
  • 2Garvan
  • 10Moncur
  • 45Sordell
  • 9Porter

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 7Wright
  • 15Kent
  • 19Bonne
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 28Ambrose
  • 33Parish

Sheff Utd

  • 25Long
  • 5Brayford
  • 15Collins
  • 34Edgar
  • 19McEveley
  • 17Woolford
  • 6Basham
  • 35Hammond
  • 8CouttsSubstituted forFlynnat 71'minutes
  • 14DoneSubstituted forBaxterat 64'minutes
  • 10SharpSubstituted forSammonat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Howard
  • 7Flynn
  • 11Baxter
  • 18Sammon
  • 20Campbell-Ryce
  • 22Reed
  • 29Adams
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
4,322

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 1, Sheffield United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 1, Sheffield United 2.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Sammon replaces Billy Sharp.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Macauley Bonne replaces Richard Brindley.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 1, Sheffield United 2. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martyn Woolford following a set piece situation.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Owen Garvan.

Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).

Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Alex Gilbey.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Darren Ambrose replaces Gavin Massey.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by John Brayford.

Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Hammond (Sheffield United).

Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Hammond (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Richard Brindley (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Martyn Woolford (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Owen Garvan (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Owen Garvan (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn replaces Paul Coutts.

Foul by Marvin Sordell (Colchester United).

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Gavin Massey (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jay McEveley (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Matt Done.

Foul by Marvin Sordell (Colchester United).

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 1, Sheffield United 1. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marvin Sordell.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Neill Collins.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by George Long.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton25173534191554
2Walsall26157444251952
3Gillingham27156653341951
4Coventry27139547272048
5Wigan27139544281648
6Peterborough26125952381441
7Sheff Utd2611784438640
8Southend2610883334-138
9Millwall25114103835337
10Bradford2410772526-137
11Port Vale2510692927236
12Doncaster269893335-235
13Rochdale259793430434
14Swindon26104124144-334
15Bury2596103540-533
16Scunthorpe2695122836-832
17Barnsley2593133741-430
18Chesterfield2793153746-930
19Blackpool2684142634-828
20Fleetwood2475123234-226
21Shrewsbury2675143145-1426
22Oldham25312102639-1321
23Colchester2656153561-2621
24Crewe2555152648-2220
