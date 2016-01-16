Colchester United 1-2 Sheffield United

Sheffield United moved to within a point of the League One play-off places as they edged out struggling Colchester thanks to Chris Basham's late winner.

The Blades went in front when Billy Sharp's low shot squeezed past Jake Kean after Matt Briggs failed to clear.

Colchester equalised just before the hour when Tom Eastman glanced in a header from Marvin Sordell's cross.

The U's pushed for a winner, but it was United who snatched victory as Edgar turned in a corner from close range.

Colchester have not won in the league since 20 October - a run of 13 games - and are now five points from safety.