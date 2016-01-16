Blackpool 5-0 Scunthorpe United

Brad Potts (left) has five goals for the Tangerines this season

Blackpool moved out of the League One relegation zone with an emphatic win over Scunthorpe United.

The Seasiders went into the game as the division's lowest scorers, but Tom Aldred's header and Brad Potts' finish put them 2-0 up within 12 minutes.

Potts added his second when played through by David Norris who then pounced after a goalmouth scramble.

Danny Philliskirk's first goal for Blackpool capped the rout as the hosts climbed to 19th.

Scunthorpe United manager Mark Robins talking to BBC Radio Humberside's Mike White:

"That can never happen again, that was really poor today....it's left me feeling angry and that some players just can't handle the situation.

"You can look at some of the stats and try to get some comfort out of it, doesn't make any difference really, you come back to the scoreline. The five goals in reverse has been massively, massively disappointing.

"I take 100% responsibility for all results, that's the nature of the business, I'm not shirking away from anything."