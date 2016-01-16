Match ends, Blackpool 5, Scunthorpe United 0.
Blackpool 5-0 Scunthorpe United
Blackpool moved out of the League One relegation zone with an emphatic win over Scunthorpe United.
The Seasiders went into the game as the division's lowest scorers, but Tom Aldred's header and Brad Potts' finish put them 2-0 up within 12 minutes.
Potts added his second when played through by David Norris who then pounced after a goalmouth scramble.
Danny Philliskirk's first goal for Blackpool capped the rout as the hosts climbed to 19th.
Scunthorpe United manager Mark Robins talking to BBC Radio Humberside's Mike White:
"That can never happen again, that was really poor today....it's left me feeling angry and that some players just can't handle the situation.
"You can look at some of the stats and try to get some comfort out of it, doesn't make any difference really, you come back to the scoreline. The five goals in reverse has been massively, massively disappointing.
"I take 100% responsibility for all results, that's the nature of the business, I'm not shirking away from anything."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 2White
- 25Aimson
- 15Aldred
- 3Ferguson
- 4McAlister
- 19NorrisSubstituted forRiversat 75'minutes
- 8Potts
- 28YeatesSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 70'minutes
- 10Redshaw
- 17Philliskirk
Substitutes
- 7Rivers
- 12Oliver
- 14Herron
- 16Boyce
- 18Dunne
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 23Letheren
Scunthorpe
- 1Daniels
- 33ClarkeSubstituted forWisemanat 66'minutes
- 5Mirfin
- 23Wallace
- 3Laird
- 26Ness
- 9Madden
- 15Dawson
- 12Bishop
- 10van VeenBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWoottonat 66'minutes
- 7WilliamsBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 2Wiseman
- 6Canavan
- 13Anyon
- 16Adelakun
- 17Townsend
- 18King
- 29Wootton
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 6,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 5, Scunthorpe United 0.
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 5, Scunthorpe United 0. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brad Potts.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Doyle.
Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).
Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Bright Samuel.
Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers replaces David Norris.
Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Mark Yeates.
Attempt saved. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kyle Wootton replaces Kevin van Veen.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Scott Wiseman replaces Jordan Clarke.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Luke Williams.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Luke Daniels.
Attempt saved. Mark Yeates (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott Laird.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dawson (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hayden White (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 4, Scunthorpe United 0. David Norris (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Jim McAlister (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Attempt saved. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Blackpool 3, Scunthorpe United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Blackpool 3, Scunthorpe United 0.
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United).