League One
Blackpool5Scunthorpe0

Blackpool 5-0 Scunthorpe United

Brad Potts
Brad Potts (left) has five goals for the Tangerines this season

Blackpool moved out of the League One relegation zone with an emphatic win over Scunthorpe United.

The Seasiders went into the game as the division's lowest scorers, but Tom Aldred's header and Brad Potts' finish put them 2-0 up within 12 minutes.

Potts added his second when played through by David Norris who then pounced after a goalmouth scramble.

Danny Philliskirk's first goal for Blackpool capped the rout as the hosts climbed to 19th.

Robins on Blackpool v Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United manager Mark Robins talking to BBC Radio Humberside's Mike White:

"That can never happen again, that was really poor today....it's left me feeling angry and that some players just can't handle the situation.

"You can look at some of the stats and try to get some comfort out of it, doesn't make any difference really, you come back to the scoreline. The five goals in reverse has been massively, massively disappointing.

"I take 100% responsibility for all results, that's the nature of the business, I'm not shirking away from anything."

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 2White
  • 25Aimson
  • 15Aldred
  • 3Ferguson
  • 4McAlister
  • 19NorrisSubstituted forRiversat 75'minutes
  • 8Potts
  • 28YeatesSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 70'minutes
  • 10Redshaw
  • 17Philliskirk

Substitutes

  • 7Rivers
  • 12Oliver
  • 14Herron
  • 16Boyce
  • 18Dunne
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 23Letheren

Scunthorpe

  • 1Daniels
  • 33ClarkeSubstituted forWisemanat 66'minutes
  • 5Mirfin
  • 23Wallace
  • 3Laird
  • 26Ness
  • 9Madden
  • 15Dawson
  • 12Bishop
  • 10van VeenBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWoottonat 66'minutes
  • 7WilliamsBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 2Wiseman
  • 6Canavan
  • 13Anyon
  • 16Adelakun
  • 17Townsend
  • 18King
  • 29Wootton
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
6,004

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home9
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 5, Scunthorpe United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 5, Scunthorpe United 0.

Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 5, Scunthorpe United 0. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brad Potts.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Doyle.

Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).

Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Will Aimson.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Bright Samuel.

Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).

Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers replaces David Norris.

Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Mark Yeates.

Attempt saved. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kyle Wootton replaces Kevin van Veen.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Scott Wiseman replaces Jordan Clarke.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Luke Williams.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Luke Daniels.

Attempt saved. Mark Yeates (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott Laird.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dawson (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hayden White (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 4, Scunthorpe United 0. David Norris (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Jim McAlister (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Will Aimson.

Attempt saved. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Blackpool 3, Scunthorpe United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Blackpool 3, Scunthorpe United 0.

David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton25173534191554
2Walsall26157444251952
3Gillingham27156653341951
4Coventry27139547272048
5Wigan27139544281648
6Peterborough26125952381441
7Sheff Utd2611784438640
8Southend2610883334-138
9Millwall25114103835337
10Bradford2410772526-137
11Port Vale2510692927236
12Doncaster269893335-235
13Rochdale259793430434
14Swindon26104124144-334
15Bury2596103540-533
16Scunthorpe2695122836-832
17Barnsley2593133741-430
18Chesterfield2793153746-930
19Blackpool2684142634-828
20Fleetwood2475123234-226
21Shrewsbury2675143145-1426
22Oldham25312102639-1321
23Colchester2656153561-2621
24Crewe2555152648-2220
View full League One table

