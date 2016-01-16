League Two
Crawley0Notts County1

Crawley Town 0-1 Notts County

Filip Valencic
Filip Valencic celebrates his winner for Notts County at Crawley

Notts County boss Jamie Fullarton got off to a winning start as Filip Valencic scored on his full debut to give the Magpies victory at Crawley.

The hosts started well as Gavin Tomlin was denied by Roy Carroll before Gwion Edwards' angled shot flew over.

But Notts began the second half well as Ronan Murray had a shot blocked after Adam Campbell teed him up.

And the visitors sealed victory when Valencic bent in a 20-yard volley with his left foot from Jon Stead's assist.

It was Notts County's first away league win since the opening day of the season, while Crawley lost for only the second time in nine home games.

Crawley Town boss Mark Yates told BBC Surrey:

"I know we haven't disappointed too many times at home of late but today they came and did a job on us.

"You know they had a new manager and he's done his homework on us and we didn't do what we have been doing that has got us results and if you don't do that you don't give yourself too many chances of winning.

"I need them again next week and during the week to get properly prepared for Yeovil and that gives us a chance to try and sort out our away form."

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Flahavan
  • 14Young
  • 6Bradley
  • 16Ashton
  • 26Smith
  • 7Edwards
  • 22JenkinsSubstituted forDeaconat 89'minutes
  • 4Walton
  • 21TomlinSubstituted forAtkinsonat 66'minutes
  • 9BarnardSubstituted forFenelonat 80'minutes
  • 18HarroldBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 10Rooney
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Preston
  • 15Fenelon
  • 17Bawling
  • 20Deacon
  • 25Yorwerth

Notts County

  • 1Carroll
  • 18Hewitt
  • 5Bennett
  • 6Hollis
  • 29Atkinson
  • 24CampbellBooked at 89mins
  • 12MilsomBooked at 44mins
  • 15Thompson
  • 23Valencic
  • 10MurraySubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
  • 30Stead

Substitutes

  • 2Amevor
  • 4Smith
  • 9Spencer
  • 13Loach
  • 17Sharpe
  • 26Burke
  • 33Opoku Aborah
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
2,074

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1.

Foul by Matt Harrold (Crawley Town).

Alan Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Smith (Crawley Town).

Curtis Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).

Alan Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Shamir Fenelon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Adam Campbell (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Roarie Deacon replaces Ross Jenkins.

Attempt blocked. Chris Atkinson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jon Stead (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Ronan Murray.

Attempt blocked. Ronan Murray (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Wesley Atkinson (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Matt Harrold (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matt Harrold (Crawley Town).

Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Lee Barnard.

Lee Barnard (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Curtis Thompson (Notts County) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Matt Harrold (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Wesley Atkinson.

Foul by Matt Harrold (Crawley Town).

Curtis Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Curtis Thompson.

Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Chris Atkinson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sonny Bradley (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Chris Atkinson replaces Gavin Tomlin.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Lee Barnard (Crawley Town).

Wesley Atkinson (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1. Filip Valencic (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jon Stead.

Attempt saved. Jon Ashton (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27174642241855
2Northampton26174546301655
3Oxford Utd25139340211948
4Portsmouth251111344222244
5Bristol Rovers26134936261043
6Wycombe2511773225740
7Accrington22116538261239
8Wimbledon2610973832639
9Mansfield2610883628838
10Carlisle2410864239338
11Leyton Orient2691074138337
12Cambridge27107103939037
13Morecambe25105104543235
14Exeter2697103539-434
15Crawley27104133345-1234
16Notts County2596103844-633
17Barnet2795133644-832
18Luton2687113838031
19Stevenage2769123750-1327
20Newport2558122839-1123
21Hartlepool2272132135-1423
22Dag & Red2647152747-2019
23Yeovil2638152440-1617
24York2537152648-2216
View full League Two table

