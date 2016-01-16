Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Hartlepool United 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Hartlepool earned a valuable win over League Two promotion hopefuls Wycombe to move six points above the drop zone.
Scott Fenwick side-footed home Nathan Thomas' superb cross for the only goal.
Wycombe keeper Matt Ingram then produced an impressive stop to keep out Jordan Richards' 20-yard free-kick.
Michael Woods missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 on the hour and Pools' profligacy was nearly punished when Aaron Pierre forced goalkeeper Trevor Carson into a stunning save.
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"From the goal at 33 minutes, there was only one team that was looking like scoring and that was Wycombe Wanderers and how we haven't is just unbelievable. It's great that we are creating all these chances and twenty or so is great but it's all about starting to stick them in.
"It's a shame because Hartlepool were there for the taking today, and we have dropped a point at least.
"The boys are gutted after this result, but spirits will be back up when we get into training on Monday and start focusing on the game against Aston Villa."
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 19Richards
- 5Harrison
- 26JacksonBooked at 43mins
- 3Carroll
- 16Featherstone
- 14Woods
- 30GraySubstituted forBinghamat 78'minutes
- 7ThomasSubstituted forHawkinsat 55'minutes
- 15Oates
- 17Fenwick
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 9Bingham
- 11Oyenuga
- 13Bartlett
- 18Hawkins
- 20Jones
- 23Smith
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 22McCarthySubstituted forUdumagaat 68'minutes
- 5Stewart
- 6Pierre
- 3Jacobson
- 19Harriman
- 10BloomfieldSubstituted forHayesat 80'minutes
- 20O'Nien
- 11WoodBooked at 45mins
- 7ThompsonSubstituted forHollowayat 68'minutes
- 23UgwuBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Jombati
- 4McGinn
- 8Bean
- 9Hayes
- 16Holloway
- 21Lynch
- 25Udumaga
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 3,721
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.
Attempt blocked. Jermaine Udumaga (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United).
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Paul Hayes replaces Matt Bloomfield.
Attempt missed. Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jordan Richards.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Jake Gray because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).
Attempt saved. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Gray (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).
Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Aaron Holloway replaces Garry Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Jermaine Udumaga replaces Jason McCarthy.
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.
Attempt blocked. Garry Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers).