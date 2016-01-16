Hartlepool United 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Hartlepool earned a valuable win over League Two promotion hopefuls Wycombe to move six points above the drop zone.

Scott Fenwick side-footed home Nathan Thomas' superb cross for the only goal.

Wycombe keeper Matt Ingram then produced an impressive stop to keep out Jordan Richards' 20-yard free-kick.

Michael Woods missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 on the hour and Pools' profligacy was nearly punished when Aaron Pierre forced goalkeeper Trevor Carson into a stunning save.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"From the goal at 33 minutes, there was only one team that was looking like scoring and that was Wycombe Wanderers and how we haven't is just unbelievable. It's great that we are creating all these chances and twenty or so is great but it's all about starting to stick them in.

"It's a shame because Hartlepool were there for the taking today, and we have dropped a point at least.

"The boys are gutted after this result, but spirits will be back up when we get into training on Monday and start focusing on the game against Aston Villa."