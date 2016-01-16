Chelsea 3-3 Everton

John Terry was offside when he scored Chelsea's last-gasp leveller but was missed by the assistant referee

John Terry scored a controversial 98th-minute equaliser to earn Chelsea a point in a thriller against Everton.

The Toffees took the lead when Terry put through his own net, and Ross Barkley hit a post for Everton before Kevin Mirallas put the visitors 2-0 up.

Diego Costa reduced the margin and Cesc Fabregas's deflected shot made it 2-2.

Ramiro Funes Mori restored Everton's lead in the 90th minute only for Terry to back-heel in from close range - although he was a yard offside.

Everton undone by defensive failings

Everton's players were angry Terry's goal was allowed to stand while manager Roberto Martinez was also furious referee Mike Jones played more than the seven additional minutes indicated.

Terry equaliser was offside - Hiddink

Yet in a pulsating game the visitors, who lost defender Bryan Oviedo to injury, only had themselves to blame for blowing a 2-0 lead.

They appeared to be coasting to a first win in four league outings when Mirallas doubled the lead with a crisp shot after Leighton Baines' cross.

Baines had also been instrumental in the first goal, Terry getting his feet into an awful tangle while attempting to clear his cross.

Costa comfortably rounded Howard to make it 2-1 after Phil Jagielka failed to deal with a long ball forward by Fabregas, who made it 2-2 with a deflected shot which deceived Howard.

Costa worry for Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas played 100 passes, the most in the game, and also ran further than anyone in the Chelsea side (12.66km). He gave the ball away just 13 times (red), created a goal (blue) and played two key passes (yellow)

There are signs Costa could be returning to his best form. The Spain international has five goals in his last four league and cup outings, but is he facing a spell on the sidelines?

He was involved in a couple of minor rows with Everton players after Chelsea fell 2-0 behind but he launched his side's fightback after a determined run which ended in him beating Howard and rolling the ball home.

However, the Spaniard missed a great chance at 2-2 from six yards out and then limped off with a shin injury after a foul and went to hospital. Chelsea's interim boss Guus Hiddink will be hoping he will be back on his feet sooner rather than later.

Chelsea turning into draw specialists

Chelsea's players celebrate John Terry's 98th minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge which extended Guus Hiddink's unbeaten run since returning as interim manager

Chelsea started the day six points above the relegation zone and with Hiddink warning that the threat of relegation was hanging over the club.

While Terry's dramatic late goal sparked jubilant scenes at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will be just four points above the relegation places should Swansea win at home to Watford on Monday.

This was their fourth draw in five Premier League games since Hiddink returned to Stamford Bridge last month. The Blues are still without a home league win under the interim manager and have conceded five goals in the last two games.

Man of the match - Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)

Diego Costa came alive at the right moments while Everton's Kevin Mirallas also impressed, but Cesc Fabregas (centre) was Chelsea's star man after making one and scoring one

What the managers said

Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink: "I took some risks [at 2-0 down] and it paid off in a spectacular way. The team is very resilient.

'Pure anger' for Martinez after draw

"Of course I'm not happy with the goals conceded but very happy with the attitude."

Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "It's a difficult game to analyse. When we were 2-0 up we would have liked to have controlled the game more. We deserved the three points.

"We were part of an exciting game of football. Once we got a 2-0 lead it became a little bit too open."

The stats you need to know

Roberto Martinez managed his 250th Premier League game, becoming the 21st manager to reach this landmark in the competition.

John Terry made his 700th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions.

Terry has now registered four Premier League own-goals for Chelsea, more than any other player for the club.

Terry is the third player to score at both ends in a Premier League game this season, after Troy Deeney v Manchester United and Olivier Giroud v Sunderland.

Terry's goal (97 minutes 53 seconds) was the latest scored in a Premier League game since Yakubu's for Blackburn vs. Wigan (98:14) in November 2011.

Kevin Mirallas has scored three goals in his last five appearances for Everton in all competitions after netting just once in his previous 15 for the club.

Diego Costa has scored five goals in his five appearances under Guus Hiddink this season.

Cesc Fabregas' goal was his first in the Premier League since he scored against QPR on 12 April 2015, ending a drought of 1,991 goalless minutes.

Since 28 November, Everton have dropped a league-high 11 points from leading positions in nine Premier League games.

What's next?

