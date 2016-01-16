Premier League
Chelsea3Everton3

Chelsea 3-3 Everton

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

John Terry slots Chelsea's last-gasp leveller past Tim Howard
John Terry was offside when he scored Chelsea's last-gasp leveller but was missed by the assistant referee

John Terry scored a controversial 98th-minute equaliser to earn Chelsea a point in a thriller against Everton.

The Toffees took the lead when Terry put through his own net, and Ross Barkley hit a post for Everton before Kevin Mirallas put the visitors 2-0 up.

Diego Costa reduced the margin and Cesc Fabregas's deflected shot made it 2-2.

Ramiro Funes Mori restored Everton's lead in the 90th minute only for Terry to back-heel in from close range - although he was a yard offside.

Everton undone by defensive failings

Everton's players were angry Terry's goal was allowed to stand while manager Roberto Martinez was also furious referee Mike Jones played more than the seven additional minutes indicated.

Terry equaliser was offside - Hiddink

Yet in a pulsating game the visitors, who lost defender Bryan Oviedo to injury, only had themselves to blame for blowing a 2-0 lead.

They appeared to be coasting to a first win in four league outings when Mirallas doubled the lead with a crisp shot after Leighton Baines' cross.

Baines had also been instrumental in the first goal, Terry getting his feet into an awful tangle while attempting to clear his cross.

Costa comfortably rounded Howard to make it 2-1 after Phil Jagielka failed to deal with a long ball forward by Fabregas, who made it 2-2 with a deflected shot which deceived Howard.

Costa worry for Chelsea

Chelsea v Everton graph
Cesc Fabregas played 100 passes, the most in the game, and also ran further than anyone in the Chelsea side (12.66km). He gave the ball away just 13 times (red), created a goal (blue) and played two key passes (yellow)

There are signs Costa could be returning to his best form. The Spain international has five goals in his last four league and cup outings, but is he facing a spell on the sidelines?

He was involved in a couple of minor rows with Everton players after Chelsea fell 2-0 behind but he launched his side's fightback after a determined run which ended in him beating Howard and rolling the ball home.

However, the Spaniard missed a great chance at 2-2 from six yards out and then limped off with a shin injury after a foul and went to hospital. Chelsea's interim boss Guus Hiddink will be hoping he will be back on his feet sooner rather than later.

Chelsea turning into draw specialists

Chelsea v Everton
Chelsea's players celebrate John Terry's 98th minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge which extended Guus Hiddink's unbeaten run since returning as interim manager

Chelsea started the day six points above the relegation zone and with Hiddink warning that the threat of relegation was hanging over the club.

While Terry's dramatic late goal sparked jubilant scenes at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will be just four points above the relegation places should Swansea win at home to Watford on Monday.

This was their fourth draw in five Premier League games since Hiddink returned to Stamford Bridge last month. The Blues are still without a home league win under the interim manager and have conceded five goals in the last two games.

Man of the match - Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)

Cesc Fabregas celebrates scoring against Everton
Diego Costa came alive at the right moments while Everton's Kevin Mirallas also impressed, but Cesc Fabregas (centre) was Chelsea's star man after making one and scoring one

What the managers said

Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink: "I took some risks [at 2-0 down] and it paid off in a spectacular way. The team is very resilient.

'Pure anger' for Martinez after draw

"Of course I'm not happy with the goals conceded but very happy with the attitude."

Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "It's a difficult game to analyse. When we were 2-0 up we would have liked to have controlled the game more. We deserved the three points.

"We were part of an exciting game of football. Once we got a 2-0 lead it became a little bit too open."

The stats you need to know

  • Roberto Martinez managed his 250th Premier League game, becoming the 21st manager to reach this landmark in the competition.
  • John Terry made his 700th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions.
  • Terry has now registered four Premier League own-goals for Chelsea, more than any other player for the club.
  • Terry is the third player to score at both ends in a Premier League game this season, after Troy Deeney v Manchester United and Olivier Giroud v Sunderland.
  • Terry's goal (97 minutes 53 seconds) was the latest scored in a Premier League game since Yakubu's for Blackburn vs. Wigan (98:14) in November 2011.
  • Kevin Mirallas has scored three goals in his last five appearances for Everton in all competitions after netting just once in his previous 15 for the club.
  • Diego Costa has scored five goals in his five appearances under Guus Hiddink this season.
  • Cesc Fabregas' goal was his first in the Premier League since he scored against QPR on 12 April 2015, ending a drought of 1,991 goalless minutes.
  • Since 28 November, Everton have dropped a league-high 11 points from leading positions in nine Premier League games.

What's next?

Chelsea have a full week to recover before making the journey across London to face leaders Arsenal on 24 January (16:00 GMT). On the same day, Everton host Martinez's former club Swansea City (13:30 GMT).

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 5Zouma
  • 26TerryBooked at 90mins
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 12Mikel
  • 21MaticSubstituted forOscarat 55'minutes
  • 22Willian
  • 4Fàbregas
  • 17PedroSubstituted forKenedyat 66'minutes
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forRemyat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Begovic
  • 6Baba
  • 8Oscar
  • 16Kenedy
  • 18Remy
  • 24Cahill
  • 36Loftus-Cheek

Everton

  • 24Howard
  • 8OviedoSubstituted forFunes Moriat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Stones
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Baines
  • 18Barry
  • 17Besic
  • 12LennonSubstituted forDeulofeuat 80'minutes
  • 20BarkleySubstituted forPienaarat 81'minutes
  • 11Mirallas
  • 10Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 9Koné
  • 15Cleverley
  • 19Deulofeu
  • 21Osman
  • 22Pienaar
  • 25Funes Mori
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
41,633

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 3, Everton 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Everton 3.

Booking

John Terry (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 3, Everton 3. John Terry (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oscar with a headed pass.

Loïc Remy (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Mirallas (Everton).

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Gareth Barry.

Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

Attempt saved. Kenedy (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kevin Mirallas.

Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 2, Everton 3. Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.

Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea).

Leighton Baines (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John Obi Mikel (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Steven Pienaar replaces Ross Barkley.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Loïc Remy replaces Diego Costa because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Gerard Deulofeu replaces Aaron Lennon.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Diego Costa (Chelsea) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.

Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).

Leighton Baines (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Muhamed Besic with a through ball.

Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Ramiro Funes Mori replaces Bryan Oviedo because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bryan Oviedo (Everton) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Kenedy replaces Pedro.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 2, Everton 2. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diego Costa.

Attempt saved. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 1, Everton 2. Diego Costa (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Muhamed Besic.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

Attempt blocked. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.

Attempt saved. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross.

