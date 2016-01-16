Championship
Ipswich1Preston1

Ipswich Town 1-1 Preston North End

Daryl Murphy levels for Ipswich
Ipswich striker Daryl Murphy levelled the scores with his eighth goal of the season

Ipswich slipped out of the Championship play-off places as Preston held them to a draw at Portman Road.

North End led early when Daniel Johnson pounced on an error from Jonas Knudsen and fired in a low left-foot shot at the second attempt.

Town striker Daryl Murphy levelled before the break as he found the bottom corner from Luke Chambers' assist.

Chambers went close to a late winner for Ipswich only for Sam Johnstone to make a smart save from close range.

Ipswich also saw a late claim for a penalty turned down as substitute Luke Hyam's rebound appeared to strike a Preston hand on the goal line.

Both sides had a case to feel aggrieved at referee Simon Hooper, who disallowed a Preston goal when Ben Pearson was adjudged offside on the hour.

It was Preston, on the back of three successive league wins, who enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.

Johnson caught Ipswich cold with his eighth goal of the season as Tommy Smith failed to clear his initial effort.

Paul Gallagher almost doubled the visitors' lead when his shot went inches wide from a cleverly worked free-kick.

But Ipswich grew into the game and equalised through Murphy's low drive from 20 yards after the Republic of Ireland international turned his man on the edge of the penalty area.

A second half of fewer chances came to life towards the close when Bailey Wright headed just wide from Gallagher's cross as Gerken stood motionless.

Ipswich remain unbeaten in five league games while Preston's impressive recent run sees them without a defeat in four matches.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy:

"It was a real tough Championship match - they were hard to break down.

"You can't win them all and if we can't win matches, then the most important thing is we don't lose them.

"We should have had a penalty - it hits his hand and then he grabs the ball under his body

"We had to eke out a point - so we will take that.

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson:

"I thought we performed really well in a different type of game - there were a lot of positives to take from the game.

"You have to stand up against Mick McCarthy's teams, but we started the game really well and could have had more than the one goal.

"They asked questions of us in the second half but I thought we deserved the point and I am pleased with it."

Daniel Johnson puts Preston ahead
Daniel Johnson silenced the home crowd with Preston's opening goal on seven minutes
Daryl Murphy equalises
Daryl Murphy shot from the edge of the area for Ipswich's first-half equaliser

Line-ups

Ipswich

  • 1Gerken
  • 4Chambers
  • 5Smith
  • 6Berra
  • 3Knudsen
  • 8Skuse
  • 22DouglasSubstituted forHyamat 74'minutes
  • 20Sears
  • 17BruSubstituted forPitmanat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Fraser
  • 9MurphySubstituted forVarneyat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Maitland-Niles
  • 11Pitman
  • 15Oar
  • 19Hyam
  • 21Malarczyk
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 42Varney

Preston

  • 1Johnstone
  • 15WoodsBooked at 40mins
  • 6Wright
  • 23Huntington
  • 3Cunningham
  • 11JohnsonBooked at 84mins
  • 16Browne
  • 4Pearson
  • 12Gallagher
  • 13DoyleSubstituted forRobinsonat 87'minutes
  • 14GarnerBooked at 69minsSubstituted forHugillat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vermijl
  • 8Kilkenny
  • 19Welsh
  • 25Hugill
  • 37Robinson
  • 43Kirkland
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
21,108

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Ipswich Town 1, Preston North End 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Preston North End 1.

Offside, Ipswich Town. Luke Chambers tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).

Booking

Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town).

Callum Robinson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Hyam.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul Huntington (Preston North End) because of an injury.

Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).

Attempt blocked. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Callum Robinson replaces Eoin Doyle.

Attempt saved. Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Alan Browne.

Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Booking

Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

Attempt blocked. Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Luke Varney (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Luke Varney replaces Daryl Murphy.

Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Pearson.

Attempt missed. Bailey Wright (Preston North End) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Gallagher with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Tommy Smith.

Foul by Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town).

Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Jordan Hugill replaces Joe Garner.

Foul by Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town).

Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Luke Hyam replaces Jonathan Douglas.

Hand ball by Joe Garner (Preston North End).

Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daryl Murphy.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough26174537132455
2Hull27165644182653
3Derby271310438211749
4Burnley27139542241848
5Brighton27121143227547
6Sheff Wed27129641301145
7Ipswich2712963732545
8Birmingham2712783428643
9Cardiff27101073329440
10Wolves27107103637-137
11Brentford27106113839-136
12Nottm Forest2781182925435
13Preston2781182424035
14Reading2797113130134
15QPR2781093434034
16Huddersfield2788113637-132
17Leeds2771192732-532
18Blackburn2661192323029
19Fulham27610114347-428
20MK Dons2775152238-1626
21Rotherham2773173247-1524
22Bristol City2759132446-2224
23Charlton2748152153-3220
24Bolton27211142145-2417
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story