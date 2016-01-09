Joe Davis: Fleetwood Town sign Leicester City defender for season

Joe Davis has started in six of his eight appearances for Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town have re-signed Leicester City defender Joe Davis on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal.

Davis, 22, began his career at Port Vale, where he made 31 appearances before joining Leicester in 2014.

He has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Foxes and joined Fleetwood at the start of October.

Davis, who has played 13 times for Fleetwood, is available for Saturday's match at Barnsley.

