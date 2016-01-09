Aston Villa deserve fans' anger after cup draw, says Remi Garde

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde admits he and his players deserved to feel the fury of travelling fans after they failed to beat League Two Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.

The Premier League's bottom club were held 1-1 by the side 54 places below them on the league ladder.

It was a result that provoked anger and frustration among the travelling fans.

"I can understand the fans. They travel a long way and we have to accept this criticism," said Garde.

"We are not winning this kind of game and this is what we deserve."

Villa fans turned on Garde when he replaced Carles Gil with Jordan Veretout after 71 minutes, with supporters chanting: "You don't know what you're doing."

Goalscorer Micah Richards was even involved in heated exchanges with fans during the game and at the final whistle.

Frenchman Garde took over at the Birmingham club in November after the sacking of Tim Sherwood, but is without a win in 10 games since taking charge.

Micah Richards gave Villa the lead at Adams Park in the 22nd minute

He said: "When you are not winning the manager is always making bad decisions. You can always say it is a good or bad decision. I know what I'm doing but sometimes it isn't working."

Garde insisted he does not feel under huge pressure and still believes he can turn around a season which sees Villa stranded at the bottom of the Premier League with only eight points from 20 games.

He says he will not walk away, adding: "I'm not especially under pressure, but I'm not winning games. The day I feel that I am not able to do something positive for this huge football club, you will know it."

Garde also backed Richards for getting involved in exchanges with Villa fans at the end, saying: "As professionals we have to face responsibility, not only Micah and me but all the players. It was brave of him, doing that.

"Aston Villa is in a difficult situation and I think everybody has to keep calm, face responsibility and look in the mirror to see if we can do more to get out of this difficult situation."

Garde revealed that Jack Grealish did not come into consideration for selection because he has been suffering from tonsilitis.

Remi Garde's Villa reign 1-1 v Manchester City (h) Premier League 0-4 v Everton (a) Premier League 2-3 v Watford (h) Premier League 1-1 v Southampton (a) Premier League 0-2 v Arsenal (h) Premier League 1-1 v Newcastle (a) Premier League 1-1 v West Ham (h) Premier League 0-2 v Norwich (a) Premier League 1-3 v Sunderland (a) Premier League 1-1 v Wycombe (a) FA Cup third round

The Villa fans were more generous to the Wanderers players, who they applauded from the field.

"It's great and just fantastic for the Villa fans to clap us off, because they are in a bit of disarray at the moment," said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

"So for them to have the respect to do that for my boys, I'd just say thank you.

"We'll see what happens up at Villa Park, we'll be giving our all again.

"I know the finances to the penny, so I know what this means for us and how much this will go to paying our debt off.

"But I know what it's going to mean to some of my players too, boys who weren't told they were good enough at times, free transfers and this group of never-say-die Wycombe Wanderers players."