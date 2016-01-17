League One
Millwall3Port Vale1

Millwall 3-1 Port Vale

Lee Gregory and Steve Morison celebrate Millwall's opening goal against Port Vale
Lee Gregory is congratulated by Steve Morison on his first-half header

Lee Gregory played a part in all three Millwall goals as they beat Port Vale for a third win in four league games.

Gregory headed the hosts into an early lead from Jed Wallace's deep cross and doubled it with a penalty after being tripped by Carl Dickinson.

Steve Morison then added a third before the break as Gregory's shot deflected into his path for a neat finish.

JJ Hooper pulled a goal back for Vale in the second half when he stabbed home a Michael O'Connor free-kick.

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 13Archer
  • 2Cummings
  • 17Webster
  • 16Beevers
  • 18Ferguson
  • 25WallaceBooked at 41minsSubstituted forUpsonat 63'minutes
  • 26AbdouBooked at 49mins
  • 6Williams
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forMarquisat 88'minutes
  • 20Morison
  • 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 3Martin
  • 8Upson
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 14Marquis
  • 15Nelson
  • 24Thompson

Port Vale

  • 21Alnwick
  • 2Purkiss
  • 6Duffy
  • 5McGivern
  • 3DickinsonBooked at 24mins
  • 19MooreSubstituted forDoddsat 55'minutes
  • 8O'Connor
  • 17Brown
  • 14DanielSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
  • 11FoleyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forHooperat 55'minutes
  • 20Leitch-Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 4Streete
  • 10Dodds
  • 15Hooper
  • 16Yates
  • 18Kelly
  • 42Grant
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
7,773

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 3, Port Vale 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Port Vale 1.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Michael Brown.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Michael O'Connor.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Michael O'Connor.

John Marquis (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sam Kelly (Port Vale).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. John Marquis replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.

Attempt blocked. Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Louis Dodds (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).

Richard Duffy (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Kelly (Port Vale).

Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).

JJ Hooper (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by JJ Hooper (Port Vale).

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

Attempt saved. Ed Upson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Shaun Williams.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Byron Webster.

Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Port Vale).

Attempt missed. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Ed Upson replaces Jed Wallace.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 3, Port Vale 1. JJ Hooper (Port Vale) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael O'Connor with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Shaun Cummings (Millwall).

Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Purkiss.

Attempt missed. Michael Brown (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. JJ Hooper replaces Sam Foley.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Louis Dodds replaces Byron Moore.

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th January 2016

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton25173534191554
2Walsall26157444251952
3Gillingham27156653341951
4Coventry27139547272048
5Wigan27139544281648
6Peterborough26125952381441
7Sheff Utd2611784438640
8Millwall26124104136540
9Southend2610883334-138
10Bradford2410772526-137
11Port Vale26106103030036
12Doncaster269893335-235
13Rochdale259793430434
14Swindon26104124144-334
15Bury2596103540-533
16Scunthorpe2695122836-832
17Barnsley2593133741-430
18Chesterfield2793153746-930
19Blackpool2684142634-828
20Fleetwood2475123234-226
21Shrewsbury2675143145-1426
22Oldham25312102639-1321
23Colchester2656153561-2621
24Crewe2555152648-2220
View full League One table

