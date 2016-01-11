Cauley Woodrow: Fulham striker faces 12 weeks out with foot injury

Cauley Woodrow was injured during the first half of Fulham's third-round FA Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday

Fulham's England Under-21 striker Cauley Woodrow is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks with a foot injury.

The 21-year-old went off during the first half of his team's FA Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

An X-ray has subsequently revealed that Woodrow sustained a fracture to his fifth metatarsal.

He has scored four goals in 15 games this term, two of them coming in Fulham's recent 4-1 win over Rotherham.

Woodrow signed a new three-year contract at Craven Cottage last summer.