Rangers: Andy Halliday & Jason Holt sign new Ibrox deals

Andy Halliday (left) and Jason Holt have been regulars for Rangers this season

Midfielders Jason Holt and Andy Halliday have extended their contracts with Rangers until the summer of 2020.

They joined in July, Halliday on a two-year deal with the option of a third and Holt on a three-year contract.

The pair have been regulars in Mark Warburton's team, who lead the Scottish Championship by three points.

"We've been delighted with them and I think it's right that the club recognises that and responds," Warburton told the Rangers website.

"They are young players who have come in and have been challenged with handling the weight of expectation and they have dealt with that and delivered.

"You just need to look at Jason in terms of his goals and Andy and in terms of his positioning.

"If we can have a process in place which allows us to move swiftly when we have to, then I think it's good for everyone concerned."

Former Livingston, Middlesbrough and Bradford City player Halliday, 24, has netted five times this season with ex-Hearts man Holt, 22, scoring on nine occasions.

"They fully deserve their new contracts and now their jobs are to deliver the performances to merit their next contract," added Warburton.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old defender Craig Halkett has joined Championship side Livingston from Rangers on a deal until the end of the season.