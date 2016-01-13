Karel Fraeye: Charlton Athletic sack interim head coach

Karel Fraeye won just two of his 14 games in charge after being appointed Charlton's interim head coach in October

Championship strugglers Charlton Athletic have parted company with interim head coach Karel Fraeye.

The 38-year-old had been in charge at The Valley since 25 October, but only won two of his 14 matches in charge.

The Addicks are 23rd in the table, lost 5-0 to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday and are on a run of 10 games without a win in all competitions.

First-team coach Wim de Corte and Jason Euell will take charge while the club search for a new head coach.

Fraeye, from Belgium, was placed in charge of Charlton following the sacking of Israeli Guy Luzon, despite having limited managerial experience.

A statement on the club website confirmed he had been "relieved of his duties" and thanked him for "his tireless work and the many positive contributions he made to the wider football set-up at Charlton".

The Addicks have not won in the league since beating Birmingham on 21 November and lost in the third round of the FA Cup to League One side Colchester on Saturday.

Following Tuesday's defeat at Huddersfield, club captain Johnnie Jackson said players would reimburse fans for the cost of their tickets at the John Smith's Stadium.

Charlton supporters have held protests at The Valley in recent weeks, aimed at owner Roland Duchatelet and chief executive Katrien Meire, voicing their concerns over the running of the club.

Belgian businessman Duchatelet has employed five different managers since he took over the club in January 2014.