Adam Armstrong: Newcastle striker extends Coventry loan

Only four of Adam Armstrong's 19 appearances for Newcastle United have been starts

Coventry have extended striker Adam Armstrong's loan and re-signed fellow Newcastle loan man Gael Bigirimana, both until the end of the season.

Armstrong, 18, is League One's leading scorer, with 16 goals in 23 matches.

"I hope he continues to have a positive impact," said boss Tony Mowbray.

Burundi-born Bigirimana, 22, who initially joined on loan from Newcastle in November, started his career with the Sky Blues before joining the Magpies for an undisclosed fee in 2012.

"We've been really impressed with Gael since he joined the club on loan," added Mowbray. "He has excellent technical ability and has really settled into the environment since coming back."

Armstrong's existing deal was due to expire on 16 January, while Bigirimana's original loan ran out on 3 January.