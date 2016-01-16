SPFL: 10 Scottish games called off amid freezing conditions
Eight Scottish fixtures have been postponed because of frozen pitches while games at Alloa and Stenhousemuir were abandoned after kick-off.
St Mirren v Raith Rovers was called off less than 10 minutes before kick-off.
It became the second Championship game to be postponed, Dumbarton v Queen of the South failing a morning inspection.
League One games at Airdrie, Ayr and Dunfermline, plus League Two matches at Berwick, Clyde and Elgin also fell victim to freezing conditions.
Meanwhile, two games were abandoned.
The Championship match at Recreation Park between Alloa Athletic and Greenock Morton was called off after 63 minutes with the Wasps leading 1-0.
The League One game at Ochilview between Stenhousemuir and Brechin City was abandoned at half-time with the home side 1-0 ahead.
Airdrieonians were due to host Forfar Athletic, Ayr United were entertaining Cowdenbeath, while Dunfermline Athletic were due to face Albion Rovers.
Berwick Rangers were to host Arbroath, Clyde were to play East Stirlingshire, while Elgin City were to host Stirling Albion.
The game in Paisley had survived two morning inspections before being called off despite volunteers continually clearing St Mirren's pitch of falling snow.
Sub-zero temperatures were forecast overnight.
Games off
Scottish Championship
Alloa Athletic A-A Greenock Morton
Dumbarton P-P Queen of the South
St Mirren P-P Raith Rovers
Scottish League One
Airdrieonians P-P Forfar Athletic
Ayr United P-P Cowdenbeath
Dunfermline Athletic P-P Albion Rovers
Stenhousemuir A-A Brechin City
Scottish League Two
Berwick Rangers P-P Arbroath
Clyde P-P East Stirlingshire
Elgin City P-P Stirling Albion
Pitch inspections
Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical - passed