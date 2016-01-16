SPFL: 10 Scottish games called off amid freezing conditions

Dumbarton's meeting with Queens has been called off

Eight Scottish fixtures have been postponed because of frozen pitches while games at Alloa and Stenhousemuir were abandoned after kick-off.

St Mirren v Raith Rovers was called off less than 10 minutes before kick-off.

It became the second Championship game to be postponed, Dumbarton v Queen of the South failing a morning inspection.

League One games at Airdrie, Ayr and Dunfermline, plus League Two matches at Berwick, Clyde and Elgin also fell victim to freezing conditions.

Meanwhile, two games were abandoned.

The Championship match at Recreation Park between Alloa Athletic and Greenock Morton was called off after 63 minutes with the Wasps leading 1-0.

The League One game at Ochilview between Stenhousemuir and Brechin City was abandoned at half-time with the home side 1-0 ahead.

Airdrieonians were due to host Forfar Athletic, Ayr United were entertaining Cowdenbeath, while Dunfermline Athletic were due to face Albion Rovers.

Berwick Rangers were to host Arbroath, Clyde were to play East Stirlingshire, while Elgin City were to host Stirling Albion.

The game in Paisley had survived two morning inspections before being called off despite volunteers continually clearing St Mirren's pitch of falling snow.

Sub-zero temperatures were forecast overnight.

Games off

Scottish Championship

Alloa Athletic A-A Greenock Morton

Dumbarton P-P Queen of the South

St Mirren P-P Raith Rovers

Scottish League One

Airdrieonians P-P Forfar Athletic

Ayr United P-P Cowdenbeath

Dunfermline Athletic P-P Albion Rovers

Stenhousemuir A-A Brechin City

Scottish League Two

Berwick Rangers P-P Arbroath

Clyde P-P East Stirlingshire

Elgin City P-P Stirling Albion

Pitch inspections

Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical - passed