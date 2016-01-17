Match ends, Valencia 2, Rayo Vallecano 2.
Valencia 2-2 Rayo Vallecano
-
- From the section European Football
Valencia scored a late equaliser for the third time in Gary Neville's six La Liga games in charge as they drew with Rayo Vallecano.
Struggling Rayo dominated the first half and hit the bar through Miku before Jozabed volleyed them ahead.
Alvaro Negredo scored a brilliant 45-yard lob to level but Diego Llorente restored Rayo's lead.
Paco Alcacer had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside before his late leveller from Zakaria Bakkali's cross.
Mid-table Valencia are yet to win a league game under Neville, taking four points from their past six matches.
His three wins have all come in the Copa del Rey, with Los Che now preparing for Thursday's quarter-final first leg with Las Palmas.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 25Ryan
- 19BarragánSubstituted forBakkaliat 82'minutes
- 5Mustafi
- 4Santos
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 10Parejo
- 17Rodrigo
- 12Barbosa da Silva
- 21André Gomes
- 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forPiattiat 61'minutes
- 7NegredoSubstituted forAlcácerat 65'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 9Alcácer
- 11Piatti
- 16Bakkali
- 20de Paul
- 24Domenech Sánchez
- 29Zahibo
Rayo Vallecano
- 13Martín Corral
- 17Marín RuizBooked at 78mins
- 18Rosa Vale Castro
- 2Román Triguero
- 3Martínez García
- 10Trashorras
- 27Llorente RíosBooked at 19mins
- 11EmbarbaSubstituted forBangouraat 34'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 21Sánchez RuizSubstituted forBaenaat 85'minutes
- 14Hernández
- 7Fedor FloresSubstituted forContreiras Gonçalvesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Dorado Ramírez
- 8Baena
- 9Contreiras Gonçalves
- 19Bangoura
- 23Dias Correia
- 26Montiel Caballero
- 30Campos Tablada
- Referee:
- Eduardo Prieto Iglesias
- Attendance:
- 35,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Rayo Vallecano 2.
Raúl Baena (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by André Gomes (Valencia).
Raúl Baena (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo (Valencia).
Roberto Trashorras (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Piatti (Valencia).
Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Zakaria Bakkali is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. André Gomes (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Foul by Manucho (Rayo Vallecano).
João Cancelo (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Zé Castro.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 2, Rayo Vallecano 2. Paco Alcácer (Valencia) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zakaria Bakkali.
Attempt saved. Manucho (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Booking
Paco Alcácer (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Valencia. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Paco Alcácer is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Manucho (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right. Assisted by Zé Castro following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Raúl Baena replaces Jozabed.
Foul by Jozabed (Rayo Vallecano).
Pablo Piatti (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jozabed (Rayo Vallecano) because of an injury.
Offside, Valencia. Mat Ryan tries a through ball, but André Gomes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Zakaria Bakkali replaces Antonio Barragán.
Booking
Lass (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. André Gomes (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Foul by Manucho (Rayo Vallecano).
Danilo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Quini (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Quini (Rayo Vallecano).
Pablo Piatti (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lass (Rayo Vallecano).
Danilo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Manucho (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antonio Barragán (Valencia).
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Foul by Nacho (Rayo Vallecano).
Rodrigo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.