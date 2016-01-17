Valencia 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

From the section

Alvaro Negredo has four goals in 2016, having scored three in the first half of the season

Valencia scored a late equaliser for the third time in Gary Neville's six La Liga games in charge as they drew with Rayo Vallecano.

Struggling Rayo dominated the first half and hit the bar through Miku before Jozabed volleyed them ahead.

Alvaro Negredo scored a brilliant 45-yard lob to level but Diego Llorente restored Rayo's lead.

Paco Alcacer had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside before his late leveller from Zakaria Bakkali's cross.

Mid-table Valencia are yet to win a league game under Neville, taking four points from their past six matches.

His three wins have all come in the Copa del Rey, with Los Che now preparing for Thursday's quarter-final first leg with Las Palmas.