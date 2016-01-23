Match ends, Fulham 0, Hull City 1.
Fulham 0-1 Hull City
-
- From the section Football
Hull City moved to the top of the Championship table following a narrow win at out-of-form Fulham.
The Tigers' top scorer Abel Hernandez got the only goal from the penalty spot after Moses Odubajo was fouled by Lasse Vigen Christensen.
Whites keeper Andrew Lonergan denied Hernandez early on before opposite number Alan McGregor flicked away a shot from Tom Cairney.
McGregor tipped over a late free-kick from Jamie O'Hara to ensure victory.
Hull, who secured their fourth successive league win, are now one point above previous leaders Middlesbrough, who lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.
Fulham, meanwhile, have won only once in 14 Championship games and boss Slavisa Jokanovic is still waiting for his first success since taking charge at Craven Cottage at the end of December.
The home side started brightly, but without top scorer Ross McCormack because of illness, they were unable to convert their chances.
O'Hara and Scott Parker both shot wide after the break before Hernandez notched his 15th league goal of the season - and his sixth in four games - despite Lonergan tipping his penalty onto the post.
Fulham, who have not kept a clean sheet in the league since October, remain four points above the relegation zone.
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:
"We are really disappointed after this situation in which we find ourselves today.
"We played very well for 65 to 70 minutes and the game was clearly going towards being a draw, then we made one mistake and we lost.
"I thought it was a penalty, they caught us just for one second. I don't know if it was an intentional trip.
"The plan is to look in the loan market, we have one week more in front of us. At the moment we are trying to do something."
Hull manager Steve Bruce:
"You have to show a certain resilience, especially in the middle of winter coming to places like this.
"Fulham played well today but we were always comfortable.
"We know we are always capable of scoring a goal.
"The ability to roll up your sleeves and give nothing away is what you need to be successful. It's not all about playing nice football."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 24Lonergan
- 2Richards
- 33BurnBooked at 42mins
- 13Ream
- 3Garbutt
- 11KacaniklicSubstituted forWilliamsat 73'minutes
- 8ParkerSubstituted forHyndmanat 77'minutes
- 23O'Hara
- 21ChristensenSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 25Dembele
Substitutes
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Stearman
- 7Fredericks
- 9Smith
- 12Lewis
- 17Williams
- 28Hyndman
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2OdubajoBooked at 72mins
- 12Maguire
- 6Davies
- 26Robertson
- 10SnodgrassSubstituted forBruceat 90+4'minutes
- 14LivermoreBooked at 35mins
- 20HaydenBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHuddlestoneat 71'minutes
- 11Clucas
- 17Diamé
- 9HernándezSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bruce
- 5Taylor
- 8Huddlestone
- 15Maloney
- 16Jakupovic
- 24Aluko
- 27El Mohamady
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 16,935
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Hull City 1.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Alex Bruce replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Foul by Jazz Richards (Fulham).
Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt saved. Jamie O'Hara (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Matt Smith (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Foul by Matt Smith (Fulham).
Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Harry Maguire following a corner.
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tim Ream.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Ahmed Elmohamady replaces Abel Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Matt Smith replaces Lasse Vigen Christensen.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 0, Hull City 1. Abel Hernández (Hull City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Hull City. Moses Odubajo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Emerson Hyndman replaces Scott Parker.
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Offside, Hull City. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Mohamed Diamé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. George Williams replaces Alexander Kacaniklic.
Booking
Moses Odubajo (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Moses Odubajo (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Tom Huddlestone replaces Isaac Hayden.
Foul by Scott Parker (Fulham).
Moses Odubajo (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie O'Hara (Fulham).
Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Hayden (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Fulham. Jamie O'Hara tries a through ball, but Dan Burn is caught offside.
Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).
Moussa Dembele (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Hull City).
Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Hull City).