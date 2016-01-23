League Two
Cambridge1Hartlepool1

Cambridge United 1-1 Hartlepool United

Ben Williamson's dramatic equaliser for Cambridge earned his side a draw at home to strugglers Hartlepool.

The visitors, who had won only one of their previous six league games, went ahead when Jake Gray fired home from Michael Woods' pass.

Cambridge keeper Will Norris also made a string of fine saves to deny Ellis Harrison, Jordan Richards and Gray.

The U's levelled when Williamson converted a long ball to end a run of more than five hours since their last goal.

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 35Norris
  • 25Furlong
  • 6Legge
  • 5RobertsBooked at 16mins
  • 12Page
  • 16Dunne
  • 8Berry
  • 23LedsonSubstituted forDonaldsonat 71'minutes
  • 15SimpsonSubstituted forCorrat 63'minutes
  • 22Williamson
  • 20Ahearne-GrantSubstituted forDunkat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Omozusi
  • 7Donaldson
  • 10Corr
  • 11Dunk
  • 13Beasant
  • 14Coulson
  • 28Horne

Hartlepool

  • 1Carson
  • 19RichardsBooked at 69mins
  • 6Bates
  • 26JacksonBooked at 45mins
  • 3Carroll
  • 18Hawkins
  • 14Woods
  • 16Featherstone
  • 15OatesSubstituted forJonesat 90+1'minutes
  • 30Gray
  • 32HarrisonSubstituted forBinghamat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 8Walker
  • 9Bingham
  • 13Bartlett
  • 17Fenwick
  • 20Jones
  • 23Smith
Referee:
Keith Hill
Attendance:
5,054

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Gray (Hartlepool United).

Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Williamson (Cambridge United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Dan Jones replaces Rhys Oates.

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 1, Hartlepool United 1. Ben Williamson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Legge.

Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Matthew Bates.

Ben Williamson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Jackson (Hartlepool United).

Attempt missed. Mark Roberts (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Ben Williamson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United).

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 0, Hartlepool United 1. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Woods.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Ryan Donaldson replaces Ryan Ledson.

Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Page (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Cambridge United).

Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Matthew Bates.

Attempt saved. Luke Berry (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jordan Richards.

Attempt blocked. Luke Berry (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Barry Corr replaces Robbie Simpson.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jordan Richards.

Leon Legge (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Luke Berry (Cambridge United).

Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Luke Berry (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. James Dunne (Cambridge United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk replaces Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by James Dunne.

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Cambridge United).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton27184549311858
2Plymouth28175643251856
3Oxford Utd27149442231951
4Bristol Rovers28145939281147
5Portsmouth261111444232144
6Accrington24126642291342
7Wimbledon2711974032842
8Leyton Orient27101074338540
9Wycombe2611783227540
10Carlisle2510964340339
11Mansfield2710893630638
12Cambridge28108104040038
13Exeter27107103740-337
14Morecambe26105114646035
15Luton2797114038234
16Crawley28104143447-1334
17Notts County2696113846-833
18Barnet2896133644-833
19Stevenage28610123750-1328
20Newport2659123041-1124
21Hartlepool2473142339-1624
22Yeovil2748152641-1520
23Dag & Red2748152949-2020
24York2638152749-2217
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story