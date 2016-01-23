Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Hartlepool United 1.
Cambridge United 1-1 Hartlepool United
-
- From the section League Two
Ben Williamson's dramatic equaliser for Cambridge earned his side a draw at home to strugglers Hartlepool.
The visitors, who had won only one of their previous six league games, went ahead when Jake Gray fired home from Michael Woods' pass.
Cambridge keeper Will Norris also made a string of fine saves to deny Ellis Harrison, Jordan Richards and Gray.
The U's levelled when Williamson converted a long ball to end a run of more than five hours since their last goal.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 35Norris
- 25Furlong
- 6Legge
- 5RobertsBooked at 16mins
- 12Page
- 16Dunne
- 8Berry
- 23LedsonSubstituted forDonaldsonat 71'minutes
- 15SimpsonSubstituted forCorrat 63'minutes
- 22Williamson
- 20Ahearne-GrantSubstituted forDunkat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Omozusi
- 7Donaldson
- 10Corr
- 11Dunk
- 13Beasant
- 14Coulson
- 28Horne
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 19RichardsBooked at 69mins
- 6Bates
- 26JacksonBooked at 45mins
- 3Carroll
- 18Hawkins
- 14Woods
- 16Featherstone
- 15OatesSubstituted forJonesat 90+1'minutes
- 30Gray
- 32HarrisonSubstituted forBinghamat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 8Walker
- 9Bingham
- 13Bartlett
- 17Fenwick
- 20Jones
- 23Smith
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 5,054
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Hartlepool United 1.
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Gray (Hartlepool United).
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Williamson (Cambridge United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Dan Jones replaces Rhys Oates.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 1, Hartlepool United 1. Ben Williamson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Legge.
Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Ben Williamson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Jackson (Hartlepool United).
Attempt missed. Mark Roberts (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Ben Williamson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United).
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 0, Hartlepool United 1. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Woods.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Ryan Donaldson replaces Ryan Ledson.
Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Page (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Cambridge United).
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Attempt saved. Luke Berry (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jordan Richards.
Attempt blocked. Luke Berry (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Barry Corr replaces Robbie Simpson.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jordan Richards.
Leon Legge (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Luke Berry (Cambridge United).
Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luke Berry (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. James Dunne (Cambridge United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk replaces Karlan Ahearne-Grant.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by James Dunne.
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Cambridge United).