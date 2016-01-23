West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Aston Villa

West Brom are unbeaten in six home games against Aston Villa, winning two and drawing four

Rock-bottom Aston Villa avoided defeat for a third successive Premier League match as they held neighbours West Brom in an uninspiring stalemate.

Villa should have been awarded a first-half penalty when Jordan Ayew was fouled by Albion defender Jonas Olsson.

Albion failed to register a single shot on target, although Craig Dawson headed over and Stephane Sessegnon slashed wide after the break.

Villa rarely threatened with Ashley Westwood's low shot their best effort.

Any hope for Villa?

Villa have been written off as relegation certainties by many onlookers, cut adrift at the bottom of the table following a miserable first half of the Premier League campaign.

The Midlanders had earned just eight points after 20 matches, but have managed to give themselves - and their beleaguered fans - a modicum of hope in recent weeks.

A home win against Crystal Palace - their first victory since the opening day - has been followed by successive draws at Leicester and Albion.

But they still remain nine points adrift of safety with 15 matches remaining.

Villa are the league's lowest goalscorers, having netted just 18 times this season, and their lack of cutting edge hampered them again at The Hawthorns.

Remi Garde's men enjoyed more than 60% of possession and managed 15 attempts at the Albion goal, but home keeper Ben Foster was rarely stretched.

The respective heatmaps show the lack of penalty box action. West Brom (left) only had nine touches in the away area, while Villa (right) did not have a single touch in the Albion six-yard box

Berahino can't help toothless Albion

Albion were aiming to clinch a top-flight double over Villa for the first time in 51 years, having won 1-0 at Villa Park in September.

England Under-21 striker Saido Berahino was their match-winner on that day, but he has rarely made an impact since amid uncertainty about his future at Albion.

West Brom managed just four attempts against Villa - three off target and one blocked

Berahino was introduced with about half an hour left against Villa as Tony Pulis tried to add some much-needed attacking impetus to his team.

But Berahino, like the rest of the home side, failed to seriously trouble Villa keeper Mark Bunn.

Albion did not manage a shot on target when they lost at Southampton last weekend - and failed to do so again.

However, the point did move Pulis' side - who are 13th - seven points clear of the bottom three.

Albion keeper Ben Foster made his first Premier League start since March following a long-term knee injury

Man of the match - Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew looked the likeliest player to break the deadlock, worrying Albion's defence with his pace and movement

What they said

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde:

"I'm a little bit disappointed because we wanted three points. In another situation we might be happy with a point but we need more points than that. We tried, we did our best, especially in the second half, but they defended well.

"If you see the team playing now, we look more like a team now than we used to. Players have the right attitude, but sometimes we miss talent or quality to score goals.

Media playback is not supported on this device Villa look more like a team - Garde

"Should Jordan Ayew have been awarded a first-half penalty? Maybe.

"I talked with the referee and he told me he didn't see it like that. Even without a penalty we created many chances and with more accuracy could have scored."

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis:

"We had to grind it out, it was a typical derby game, very ferocious, with effort and commitment. We've had eight games in four weeks and although people might be disappointed, the effort and commitment put in was first class.

"We need every point to maintain our Premier League status - and that's what we've done.

"I don't think Villa should have been given a penalty. Jonas Olsson might have touched him, but the ball is rolling out and the lad's gone down too easily."

Media playback is not supported on this device Pulis hails 'first class' Albion effort

What's next?

A break from the Premier League. Both teams will now prepare for FA Cup home ties next weekend, with Albion hosting League One side Peterborough and Villa entertaining Manchester City.

Stats of the day

Villa's tally of 15 shots is their highest number in a Premier League away game this season

West Brom had only four shots, equalling their lowest tally at the Hawthorns this season

The Baggies have failed to have a shot on target in four Premier League games this season - more than any other team

Villa have kept two clean sheets in their last three Premier League games after keeping two in their previous 20

Villa have made the joint third worst start to a Premier League season after 23 games - the only side to stay up with 13 points at this stage was West Brom in 2004-05