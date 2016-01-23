Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Aston Villa 0.
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Aston Villa
-
Rock-bottom Aston Villa avoided defeat for a third successive Premier League match as they held neighbours West Brom in an uninspiring stalemate.
Villa should have been awarded a first-half penalty when Jordan Ayew was fouled by Albion defender Jonas Olsson.
Albion failed to register a single shot on target, although Craig Dawson headed over and Stephane Sessegnon slashed wide after the break.
Villa rarely threatened with Ashley Westwood's low shot their best effort.
Any hope for Villa?
Villa have been written off as relegation certainties by many onlookers, cut adrift at the bottom of the table following a miserable first half of the Premier League campaign.
The Midlanders had earned just eight points after 20 matches, but have managed to give themselves - and their beleaguered fans - a modicum of hope in recent weeks.
A home win against Crystal Palace - their first victory since the opening day - has been followed by successive draws at Leicester and Albion.
But they still remain nine points adrift of safety with 15 matches remaining.
Villa are the league's lowest goalscorers, having netted just 18 times this season, and their lack of cutting edge hampered them again at The Hawthorns.
Remi Garde's men enjoyed more than 60% of possession and managed 15 attempts at the Albion goal, but home keeper Ben Foster was rarely stretched.
Berahino can't help toothless Albion
Albion were aiming to clinch a top-flight double over Villa for the first time in 51 years, having won 1-0 at Villa Park in September.
England Under-21 striker Saido Berahino was their match-winner on that day, but he has rarely made an impact since amid uncertainty about his future at Albion.
Berahino was introduced with about half an hour left against Villa as Tony Pulis tried to add some much-needed attacking impetus to his team.
But Berahino, like the rest of the home side, failed to seriously trouble Villa keeper Mark Bunn.
Albion did not manage a shot on target when they lost at Southampton last weekend - and failed to do so again.
However, the point did move Pulis' side - who are 13th - seven points clear of the bottom three.
Man of the match - Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa)
What they said
Aston Villa manager Remi Garde:
"I'm a little bit disappointed because we wanted three points. In another situation we might be happy with a point but we need more points than that. We tried, we did our best, especially in the second half, but they defended well.
"If you see the team playing now, we look more like a team now than we used to. Players have the right attitude, but sometimes we miss talent or quality to score goals.
"Should Jordan Ayew have been awarded a first-half penalty? Maybe.
"I talked with the referee and he told me he didn't see it like that. Even without a penalty we created many chances and with more accuracy could have scored."
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis:
"We had to grind it out, it was a typical derby game, very ferocious, with effort and commitment. We've had eight games in four weeks and although people might be disappointed, the effort and commitment put in was first class.
"We need every point to maintain our Premier League status - and that's what we've done.
"I don't think Villa should have been given a penalty. Jonas Olsson might have touched him, but the ball is rolling out and the lad's gone down too easily."
What's next?
A break from the Premier League. Both teams will now prepare for FA Cup home ties next weekend, with Albion hosting League One side Peterborough and Villa entertaining Manchester City.
Stats of the day
- Villa's tally of 15 shots is their highest number in a Premier League away game this season
- West Brom had only four shots, equalling their lowest tally at the Hawthorns this season
- The Baggies have failed to have a shot on target in four Premier League games this season - more than any other team
- Villa have kept two clean sheets in their last three Premier League games after keeping two in their previous 20
- Villa have made the joint third worst start to a Premier League season after 23 games - the only side to stay up with 13 points at this stage was West Brom in 2004-05
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 25Dawson
- 23McAuley
- 3Olsson
- 6Evans
- 29SessegnonSubstituted forMcManamanat 74'minutes
- 24Fletcher
- 5Yacob
- 14McClean
- 8GardnerSubstituted forBerahinoat 64'minutes
- 33RondónSubstituted forAnichebeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Chester
- 10Anichebe
- 13Myhill
- 15Pocognoli
- 17Lambert
- 18Berahino
- 19McManaman
Aston Villa
- 31Bunn
- 4RichardsBooked at 41mins
- 5Okore
- 16Lescott
- 43Cissokho
- 7Bacuna
- 8Gueye
- 15Westwood
- 25Gil
- 27KozákSubstituted forGestedeat 64'minutesSubstituted forVeretoutat 80'minutes
- 19J Ayew
Substitutes
- 1Guzan
- 6Clark
- 9Sinclair
- 17Veretout
- 38Lyden
- 39Gestede
- 40Grealish
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 26,165
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Aston Villa 0.
Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa).
James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
Carles Gil (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Gil.
Attempt missed. Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Attempt missed. Micah Richards (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ben Foster.
Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jordan Veretout replaces Rudy Gestede because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Gil.
Carles Gil (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McClean (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Carles Gil (Aston Villa).
Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Joleon Lescott.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Callum McManaman replaces Stéphane Sessegnon.
Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aly Cissokho with a cross.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Victor Anichebe.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Foul by Joleon Lescott (Aston Villa).
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Victor Anichebe replaces Salomón Rondón.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Rudy Gestede replaces Libor Kozák.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Saido Berahino replaces Craig Gardner.
Foul by Jores Okore (Aston Villa).
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Dawson with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Carles Gil (Aston Villa) because of an injury.