Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 0.
Leyton Orient 1-0 Newport County
-
- From the section Football
A contentious Jay Simpson penalty was enough to earn promotion-chasing Leyton Orient victory over Newport County.
Darren Jones brought down Jobi McAnuff in the penalty area and O's top-scorer Simpson took his season's tally to 22.
The win means the hosts rise two places to sixth in the League Two table as new player-manager Kevin Nolan enjoyed a second successive victory.
Newport produced a battling performance, but remain 20th after a night of few chances.
Nolan sent in the telling cross towards McAnuff for the game's deciding moment and referee Andy Davies awarded a spot-kick for the challenge by Jones.
Newport manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "That's possibly one of the worst decisions I've seen in the game.
"People say players have bad performances, but you've got to watch what you say about these people (referees).
"I wouldn't mind if he's consistent, but through the whole game, I thought he was poor from the start.
"I'm gutted for the players because I don't think they deserved that."
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1CisakBooked at 90mins
- 2ClohessyBooked at 40mins
- 6Baudry
- 4Essam
- 3Shaw
- 15Atangana
- 12Payne
- 30Jahraldo-MartinBooked at 66minsSubstituted forNolanat 79'minutes
- 27SimpsonSubstituted forPritchardat 90'minutes
- 11McAnuff
- 9PalmerSubstituted forGnanduilletat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Turgott
- 18Pritchard
- 19Kashket
- 21Grainger
- 31Pollock
- 32Gnanduillet
- 44Nolan
Newport
- 28Beeney
- 2Holmes
- 4Jones
- 16Hughes
- 5Davies
- 23Rodman
- 33ByrneBooked at 58mins
- 24Smalley
- 8KlukowskiBooked at 20minsSubstituted forAyinaat 54'minutes
- 7ElitoBooked at 85mins
- 9WilkinsonSubstituted forBodenat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Barrow
- 6Taylor
- 15Green
- 18Ayina
- 19Boden
- 20Owen-Evans
- 27Dymond
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 4,209
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 0.
Booking
Alex Cisak (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sean Clohessy (Leyton Orient).
Medy Elito (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Bradley Pritchard replaces Jay Simpson.
Booking
Medy Elito (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 0. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Leyton Orient. Jay Simpson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Darren Jones (Newport County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Jack Payne (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Medy Elito (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Kevin Nolan replaces Calaum Jahraldo-Martin.
Foul by Connor Essam (Leyton Orient).
Medy Elito (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Scott Boden replaces Conor Wilkinson.
(Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Newport County).
Attempt missed. John-Christophe Ayina (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Medy Elito.
Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Holmes (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Ollie Palmer.
Foul by Jack Payne (Leyton Orient).
Mark Byrne (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alex Rodman (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (Leyton Orient).
Ben Davies (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. John-Christophe Ayina (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Booking
Mark Byrne (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. John-Christophe Ayina replaces Yan Klukowski.
Frazer Shaw (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Medy Elito (Newport County).
Sean Clohessy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Jones (Newport County).
Connor Essam (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.