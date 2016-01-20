Football League 'regrets' late Leeds v Middlesbrough change

Leeds have had 13 games televised by Sky this season, the joint-highest with Derby

The Football League says it "regrets" the late scheduling change of the televised Championship fixture between Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Fans have expressed anger at the game being put back from Saturday 13 February to Monday 15 on social media.

Leeds took legal action last month to prevent fixture changes after trying to ban TV cameras from Elland Road.

A Football League statement said the legal challenge from Leeds had delayed the fixture announcement.

"Like other matches being broadcast during February, this game was originally selected for transmission in early December with home clubs asked to make the necessary arrangements at the time," a Football League statement read.

"However, as was referenced by Leeds United in its statement of the 29th December, the club has challenged the League 'through the appropriate legal routes', which has prevented confirmation of the date of this fixture until now.

"Due to ongoing legal restrictions the League cannot comment further at this time."

There has so far been no comment from either club.

Leeds are currently 17th in the Championship, while Middlesbrough hold a two-point lead at the top of the table.