Alex Teixeira: Liverpool make approach for Shakhtar forward

Teixeira would become the fourth Brazilian in Liverpool's senior squad

Liverpool have made an approach to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian attacker Alex Teixeira as Jurgen Klopp attempts to secure his first major signing since becoming manager at Anfield.

The Reds are willing to pay about £24.5m for the 26-year-old.

However, the Ukrainian club value Teixeira, who has also been linked with Chelsea, at closer to £39m.

Klopp is looking to boost his striking options, with Danny Ings, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge injured.

With £32.5m summer signing Christian Benteke out of sorts, Liverpool have only scored 25 goals in 22 Premier League games this season.

Shakhtar, who are at a winter training camp in Florida, value Teixeira highly. He has scored 22 goals in 15 league games and four goals in 10 Champions League appearances this season.

He began his career at Vasco da Gama in Brazil before moving to Shakhtar in 2010.

Klopp has brought in defender Steven Caulker on loan from QPR and completed a £5.1m deal for Red Star Belgrade's 19-year-old midfielder Marko Grujic, who has returned to the Serb club on loan until the summer.

But signing Teixeira would represent his first significant move in the transfer market.

If he signs, he would be the fourth Brazilian in Liverpool's senior ranks, joining Lucas Leiva, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

