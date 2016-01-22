Torquay: Shaun Harrad & Nathan Blissett have 'points to prove'

Shaun Harrad (left) and Nathan Blissett have yet to play for Torquay United this season

Torquay United manager Kevin Nicholson wants forwards Shaun Harrad and Nathan Blissett to prove their doubters wrong.

The duo have both moved to Plainmoor this month on free transfers as the Gulls try to avoid relegation.

"They've both got points to prove," Nicholson told BBC Devon. "Shaun's had a great career, but he's spent this season not getting crack at Worcester.

"Bliss went up last year at Bristol Rovers, this year he's not featured much and was out on loan twice."

The pair could both make their debuts in Torquay's National League match against Gateshead on Saturday, as the Gulls try to claw their way out of the drop zone.

"Bliss has got a fair bit of experience and Shaun's been around long enough now that coming in and going into the chemistry that the team's got going shouldn't be a major problem for them," added Nicholson.

"What they will do is push Tyrone Marsh and Andre Wright to make sure they're flying.

"If you've only got a bare XI there's not that pressure from the outside from players who are going to come in and take your place."