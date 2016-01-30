Crystal Palace 1-0 Stoke City

Crystal Palace moved into the fifth round of the FA Cup as they defeated a much-changed Stoke City side.

The Eagles went ahead when Wilfried Zaha sprinted through the Potters' defence and calmly finished past Danish goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard.

Xherdan Shaqiri had the best chance for the visitors but curled a shot narrowly over the crossbar from 12 yards out.

Stoke pushed for a replay but Shaqiri again shot over after a fine run from Bojan as Palace held on to win.

How seriously are they taking the FA Cup?

Neither of these clubs have won the competition and Palace boss Alan Pardew named his strongest side. However, former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor, who joined the Eagles on a free transfer on Tuesday, was deemed to not be fit enough to feature.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes made eight changes, although his team had been involved in an energy-sapping League Cup semi-final tie that went to penalties against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, apart from Haugaard, it was still a team full of Premier League experience with talented duo Bojan and Shaqiri both in the starting line-up. The pair were involved in most of the Potters' best moves with Shaqiri twice firing off target when well placed, as Stoke pushed for what would have been a deserved equaliser.

Phil Bardsley also had a 25-yard shot well held by Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey in the last minute, before Joselu dragged an effort just wide in injury time.

Despite a good team performance, forward Peter Odemwingie, making his first start since September, struggled to get involved and created little before being replaced after 75 minutes.

Should Wilson have been sent off?

The home fans and players were furious at a controversial moment in the first half.

Striker Fraizer Campbell, playing in place of Connor Wickham, who was serving the first of a three-game ban for elbowing Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen, was 35 yards from goal when brought down by a crude Marc Wilson challenge.

The Palace supporters thought Wilson was the last man, but the Stoke players said a defender could have got round to cover and referee Mark Clattenburg agreed by only showing a yellow card to the centre-half.

However, Stoke's own Twitter account thought Wilson had been fortunate.

Man of the Match - Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha was a constant threat to Stoke, using his pace and trickery down both wings, and used his skill to sprint past a static Stoke defence to score in the 17th minute

What they said

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew: "I've said it before: lesser teams than the quality I have have won this competition in recent years. We've got the talent to win it, you need a bit of luck with the draw: we don't need Man City away, we don't need Chelsea away, someone at home would be nice.

"I'm always conscious of this competition, I've come so close on two occasions, that it's a strong bond in me to try and win it. This team is every bit as good as that (West Ham) team I took to that final in 2006, but you do need a break here and there."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "We were a little bit stretched, we had a number of players unavailable.

"We didn't have enough in the final third when we had good opportunities. We're disappointed because it's a competition we wanted to do well in.

"We can have a good run at the European places (via the Premier League), we're very much in the mix. We can focus on what we have left. We want to try and build on the past two seasons, which is two ninth-placed finishes. We want to go better than that."

The stats you need to know

Palace have now beaten Stoke in four of their past five meetings. The other game ended in a draw.

Stoke have lost their past five all-Premier League FA Cup ties. Their last win against a Premier League team was the 5-0 success over Bolton in the 2011 semi-final.

Crystal Palace's win ended a run of three successive defeats.

What next?

Both sides are back in Premier League action on Tuesday with Palace entertaining Bournemouth, while Stoke travel to one of manager Mark Hughes' former clubs Manchester United.