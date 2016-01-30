Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Manchester City 4.
Aston Villa 0-4 Manchester City
Kelechi Iheanacho scored a hat-trick as Manchester City eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup by thrashing beleaguered Aston Villa.
City went ahead within the first four minutes as the home side failed to clear a corner and Iheanacho swept in a finish from close range.
The visitors doubled their lead from Iheanacho's cool penalty after Raheem Sterling was brought down in the box.
Iheanacho ran clear for his third goal and Sterling poked in a fourth.
Striker Iheanacho could even have had four but failed to connect with a shot after making a run into the opposition box and Fernandinho's long-range drive was pushed over by goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Slick City stay on course for quadruple
This was potentially a tricky tie for City, against a Villa side who were unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. But the away side took control by scoring twice within the first 24 minutes.
City's progress into the fifth round keeps alive their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple as they lie second in the Premier League, in the knockout stages of the Champions League and face Liverpool in the final of the League Cup.
Ahead of the match, boss Manuel Pellegrini played down talk of winning all four trophies this season, but on this form City will take some stopping, even with the likes of Yaya Toure, David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne missing.
And having left Sergio Aguero on the bench, 19-year-old Nigerian Iheanacho stepped up to show his potential with a calmly taken treble and has now scored eight times in his debut campaign.
Have Villa shown they can stay up?
No. Bottom of the league and the lowest scorers in the division, Villa were outclassed and rarely threatened to make a breakthrough in the match.
Idrissa Gana forced Willy Caballero into a sprawling save from long range and Carles Gil's free-kick was well saved by the City goalkeeper, but that was the closest they came. Striker Jordan Ayew was anonymous in the match.
Swathes of empty seats were visible inside Villa Park, with thousands of home supporters deciding not to attend the match. Only 23,636 turned up for the competition in which their team reached the final last year.
Have they accepted their fate of relegation to the Championship? Villa have won more cup matches this season (3) than league (2), and they are 10 points off safety with 15 games to go. They will need a huge turnaround to preserve their status in the top flight. On this dismal showing, it looks highly unlikely.
Man of the match - Kelechi Iheanacho
What they said:
Hat-trick hero Kelechi Iheanacho: "I am so happy to score today. It is my first hat-trick and I am hopeful of more to come. I took my time to score the third goal. I waited for the goalkeeper to see where he went. It is a great feeling when the fans chant my name and I am grateful they came to support us."
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I'm very happy. Kelechi is a very good young player. We let Stevan Jovetic and Edin Dzeko go because I see Kelechi every day and know what he can do.
"Bacary Sagna played well at centre-back, he didn't make any mistakes, and Willy Caballero was solid in goal."
Aston Villa boss Remi Garde: "When you start the game so poorly, it is difficult. After the first two goals, they played quietly and we did not have much danger to cope with.
"The penalty was a bit harsh but it is done. I don't want to blame the team too much and we have important games coming up."
What next?
Villa travel to West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday, while City go to Sunderland on the same day. Both matches kick-off at 19:45 GMT.
The stats you need to know:
- Kelechi Iheanacho became the third Manchester City player to score a hat-trick this season, after Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling
- Aston Villa's last two FA Cup matches against Premier League sides have ended in 4-0 defeats.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Guzan
- 7BacunaBooked at 27mins
- 4Richards
- 6Clark
- 43Cissokho
- 17Veretout
- 8Gueye
- 15WestwoodBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOkoreat 45'minutes
- 25GilSubstituted forGrealishat 80'minutes
- 19J Ayew
- 9SinclairSubstituted forAgbonlahorat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Okore
- 11Agbonlahor
- 16Lescott
- 21Hutton
- 31Bunn
- 38Lyden
- 40Grealish
Man City
- 13Caballero
- 5ZabaletaBooked at 69mins
- 3Sagna
- 30OtamendiSubstituted forHumphreys-Grantat 88'minutes
- 22ClichySubstituted forAngelinoat 81'minutes
- 25FernandinhoSubstituted forCelinaat 78'minutes
- 6Reges
- 18Delph
- 15Navas
- 72Iheanacho
- 7SterlingBooked at 27mins
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 10Agüero
- 21Silva
- 59Celina
- 62Barker
- 69Angelino
- 77Humphreys-Grant
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 23,636
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Manchester City 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Cameron Humphreys-Grant replaces Nicolás Otamendi.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bersant Celina (Manchester City).
Offside, Aston Villa. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Angelino replaces Gaël Clichy.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Carles Gil.
Attempt blocked. Carles Gil (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bersant Celina replaces Fernandinho.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 0, Manchester City 4. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 0, Manchester City 3. Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.
Offside, Manchester City. Fabian Delph tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carles Gil.
Booking
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Attempt saved. Carles Gil (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
Idrissa Gueye (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Gabriel Agbonlahor replaces Scott Sinclair.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brad Guzan.
Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Offside, Aston Villa. Aly Cissokho tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
Foul by Micah Richards (Aston Villa).
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernandinho with a cross.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Aston Villa).
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aston Villa 0, Manchester City 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jores Okore replaces Ashley Westwood.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Manchester City 2.