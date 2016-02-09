Championship
MK Dons1Middlesbrough1

Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Middlesbrough

Jordan Rhodes
Middlesbrough forward Jordan Rhodes has now scored 12 goals in 28 games this season

Middlesbrough moved to the top of the Championship as Jordan Rhodes' first goal for the club earned a late draw against MK Dons.

Dean Bowditch scuffed a shot under Boro keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos from a Kyle McFadzean pass to give Dons the lead.

David Nugent squandered the chance to equalise after the break, poking wide with just David Martin to beat.

But Rhodes secured a point for Boro in added time when he headed Ritchie de Laet's cross over Martin.

Named as a substitute for the second game in a row since moving from Blackburn Rovers for £9m, Rhodes came on to rescue a point for Boro when it seemed struggling MK Dons had secured a shock win.

The result meant Boro moved a point clear of Hull City at the top, while the home side also climbed a place - to 20th, three points above the relegation zone.

With the Dons leading 1-0, referee Andy Davies waved away appeals for a penalty just before the break for a challenge by Tomas Kalas on Josh Murphy.

Boro came close to restoring parity when Martin parried Gaston Ramirez's shot into the path of De Laet, but McFadzean blocked the defender's follow-up shot on the line.

And the visitors were forced to wait until Rhodes' injury-time intervention to draw level.

MK Dons head manager Karl Robinson:

"I'm gutted. I said to my staff that we might have scored too early against one of the best teams in the league.

"I'm so proud of the players but one individual error has cost us again. That's the man in the middle.

"Josh Murphy should have had a blatant penalty in the first half, and the referee is looking right down the line. They've got a massive slice of luck with that.

"I don't know what he's seen. The player has touched it to one side, the ball isn't out of play and he's been clattered. We got no decisions, we were the little team on the pitch and it felt like that.

"We tried to match Middlesbrough at their own game, but you look at their team and their squad list in front of you and it's daunting."

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka:

"It was an amazing, massive point because this game was tough. The main thing is we are at the top of the table with a game in hand so I am really pleased, the players are really pleased.

"If we had scored at the beginning of the second half we would have won the game for sure.

"When you have the players I have on the pitch when we are in the box we are going to score goals whether it is at the beginning of the game or the end of the game.

"The last three or four games haven't gone the way we would have wanted but sometimes I think we forget which position we are in because we are now in an amazing position.

"If you had said to me or the supporters in the summer that we could be in this position at this time of the season, we would have signed up for that."

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Martin
  • 21Baldock
  • 5McFadzean
  • 16Walsh
  • 3Lewington
  • 14Carruthers
  • 44Forster-CaskeyBooked at 49mins
  • 9BowditchSubstituted forMaynardat 70'minutes
  • 13Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forPotterat 62'minutes
  • 31Murphy
  • 18RevellSubstituted forSpenceat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Potter
  • 12Spence
  • 17Powell
  • 22Cropper
  • 23Williams
  • 28Maynard
  • 38Hall

Middlesbrough

  • 1Konstantopoulos
  • 24Nsue
  • 26Kalas
  • 6Gibson
  • 5de Laet
  • 34ForshawSubstituted forRhodesat 69'minutes
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 18StuaniSubstituted forDe Penaat 69'minutes
  • 21RamírezSubstituted forSola Clementeat 85'minutes
  • 19Downing
  • 35NugentBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 8Clayton
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10De Pena
  • 13Mejias
  • 16de Sart
  • 22Fry
  • 23Sola Clemente
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
11,256

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 1, Middlesbrough 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 1, Middlesbrough 1.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 1, Middlesbrough 1. Jordan Rhodes (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ritchie de Laet with a cross.

Foul by Kike Sola (Middlesbrough).

Darren Potter (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jordan Rhodes (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Dimitrios Konstantopoulos.

Attempt saved. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Spence.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Dean Lewington.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Kike Sola replaces Gastón Ramírez.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Jordan Spence replaces Alex Revell.

Attempt saved. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nsue with a cross.

Tomas Kalas (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Revell (MK Dons).

Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).

Alex Revell (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Nugent (Middlesbrough).

George Baldock (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

David Nugent (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).

Foul by Ritchie de Laet (Middlesbrough).

Alex Revell (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Nicky Maynard replaces Dean Bowditch.

Foul by Nsue (Middlesbrough).

Alex Revell (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Carlos De Pena replaces Cristhian Stuani.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jordan Rhodes replaces Adam Forshaw.

Foul by David Nugent (Middlesbrough).

Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nsue (Middlesbrough).

Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samir Carruthers.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Darren Potter replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Foul by David Nugent (Middlesbrough).

Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Nugent.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Dean Bowditch.

Offside, Middlesbrough. Gastón Ramírez tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough29176639162357
2Hull29175745192656
3Burnley301510548262255
4Brighton29141143728953
5Derby301312540261451
6Sheff Wed301311645331250
7Ipswich3013983937248
8Birmingham3013893830847
9Cardiff30111273833545
10Nottm Forest30101283125642
11Wolves301010103940-140
12Brentford30117124244-240
13QPR3091293635139
14Preston3091292728-139
15Reading3099123333036
16Leeds30812102934-536
17Huddersfield3088144044-432
18Blackburn2861392525031
19Fulham29611124449-529
20MK Dons3077162442-1828
21Bristol City30610142547-2228
22Rotherham3074193655-1925
23Bolton30412142849-2124
24Charlton3059162656-3024
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story