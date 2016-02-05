Scottish Cup: Six crackers from the last 16

Potential giant killings and an Edinburgh derby await this weekend as the Scottish Cup reaches the last 16.

It is a round that has rarely failed to deliver drama and excitement over the years.

Last season Queen of the South ended holders St Johnstone's dream of making it two-in-a-row, Raith Rovers shocked Rangers at Ibrox and Spartans took Berwick Rangers to a replay.

Ahead of Sunday's live game between East Kilbride and Celtic, BBC Scotland takes a look back at six classic last-16 clashes in Scotland's premier cup competition.

1962 - Heart of Midlothian 3-4 Celtic

Although the second half of the 1960s was to become a happy one for Celtic, in 1962 the team were struggling to get their hands on silverware. After winning the league in 1953/54 they would have to wait 12 years before they would claim it again.

Their luck in the Scottish Cup was not any better. Winners in 1954, they would lose the final four times before finally seeing it in green and white ribbons again in 1965.

Hearts had enjoyed a more profitable few years. League winners in 1958 and 1960, they had also lifted the cup for the fifth time with a 3-1 win over Celtic in 1956. A few months after this game they would win the League Cup, though what they did not know at the time was that would be their lot until 1998.

Pat Crerand scored the penalty which sent Celtic through

The Jambos had added incentive having lost that season's League Cup final in a replay to Rangers, and over 35,000 fans packed Tynecastle for the clash with Celtic, with just one point separating them in the league table at the time.

After Bobby Blackwood cancelled out a John Divers opener for Celtic, Johnny Hamilton gave Hearts the lead to set up an enthralling last 20 minutes.

Stevie Chalmers and Divers had Celtic leading again, Danny Paton levelled, but Pat Crerand's late penalty settled it.

Hearts: Marshall, Kirk, Holt, Ferguson, Cumming, Higgins, Rodgers, Wallace, Paton, Blackwood, Hamilton.

Celtic: Haffey, McKay, Kennedy, Crerand, McNeill, Price, Chalmers, Jackson, Hughes, Divers, Carroll.

1990 - Celtic 1-0 Rangers

After playing second fiddle to Aberdeen and Dundee United for much of the 1980s, the Old Firm were back to going head to head at the top of the table, at least for a few years. From Celtic winning the double in 1988, it took a Joe Miller goal in the 1989 Cup final to deny Rangers the treble.

However, in 1989/90 the fortunes differed vastly for both sides. Graeme Souness' Rangers were embarking upon their record equalling nine-in-a-row run of league titles, though another tilt at the treble had been put to bed by a League Cup final defeat to Aberdeen.

Celtic on the other end were to finish a distant fifth, and needed to win the Scottish Cup if they were to avoid the ignominy of failing to qualify for Europe.

Joe Miller (right) battles against Gary Stevens in an Old Firm Scottish Cup encounter

Tommy Coyne, at the time a much maligned £500,000 signing from Dundee, was the hero when he pounced on the rebound after goalkeeper Chris Woods parried Joe Miller's shot just before half-time.

Rangers threw everything at Celtic in the second half but could not find a way through. It was a rare high point in a poor season for the Parkhead faithful, and their hopes of making Europe failed when they lost the final on penalties to Aberdeen.

Celtic: Bonner, Morris, Wdowczwk, Galloway, Elliot, Whyte, Grant, McStay, Dziekanowski, Coyne (Walker), Miller.

Rangers: Woods, Stevens, Munro, Ferguson, Spackman, Butcher, Steven, Walters (Vinnicombe) (Dodds), McCoist, Johnston, Brown.

1994 - Hibernian 1-2 Heart of Midlothian

The two sides meet on Sunday in a much anticipated showdown at Tynecastle. For those clad in maroon, though, the 90 minutes will have to go some way to beat the 1994 derby win at Easter Road.

It was the day Hearts celebrated getting the key to the door. It had been 20 derbies - and five years - since the Hibees had managed to beat their capital rivals.

Hearts were 32 years without a trophy. Hibs were smarting from Ally McCoist's overhead kick that settled the season's League Cup final.

John Robertson, so often the hammer of Hibs, opened the scoring in the second minute. But Hibs fought back and Keith Wright had them level.

With four minutes to go and a replay looking likely, Wayne Foster raced onto a long ball, squeezed between two Hibs defenders, and smacked the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.

Maurice Johnston (left) challenges Hibs goalkeeper Jim Leighton

Hearts went on to make it 22 in a row without defeat against their Edinburgh rivals before their famous run was finally stopped in August that year.

Hibernian: Leighton, Miller, Beaumont, Farrell, Tweed, Lennon, McAllister, Hamilton, Wright (Evans), Jackson, O'Neill.

Hearts: Smith, McLaren, McKinlay, Levein, Berry, Millar, Colquhoun, Mackay, Robertson (Foster), Johnston, Leitch (Weir).

1995 - Stenhousemuir 2-0 Aberdeen

This was the low point of a depressing period for Aberdeen fans. Bottom of the league and fighting to avoid relegation for the first time, club legend Willie Miller had been sacked weeks earlier.

Roy Aitken's first game in charge was a 2-0 win over Rangers. However, six days later and they were brought back down to earth with an incredible bump at Ochilview Park.

Despite the Dons boasting a line-up including internationals Theo Snelders, Eoin Jess, Duncan Shearer and Billy Dodds, it was dairy farmer Tommy Steel who grabbed the only two goals of the game in one of the great Scottish Cup shocks.

Both sides lifted trophies the following season. Aberdeen winning the League Cup against Dundee, and Stenhousemuir humbling Dundee United in the Challenge Cup final.

Stenhousemuir: Harkness, Clarke, Donaldson, Armstrong, McGeachie, Christie, Steel, Fisher, Mathieson, Hutchison, Sprott.

Aberdeen: Snelders, Wright, Glass, Kane, Inglis, Smith, Jess, Shearer, Miller, Dodds, McKinnon.

Stenhousemuir players celebrate in the dressing room after beating Aberdeen

2000 - Motherwell 3-4 Ayr United

It was not often that Andy Goram conceded eight goals in a four days, however it was a taxing week for a Steelmen in an otherwise impressive season, where they were strutting their stuff at the top end of the table and only missed out on European qualification by two points.

The other team in Ayrshire, Kilmarnock, had made the journey to Fir Park in midweek and scored four times.

If any extra incentive was needed for the Honest Men when they had their turn, that was it.

The sides shared six goals in a frantic first half; Gary Teale with a double and Neil Tarrent scoring for Ayr, with Lee McCulloch, Don Goodman and Ged Brannan finding the net for the Steelmen.

The question was, could First Division Ayr keep it going for another 45 minutes? They answered that by pegging Motherwell into their own half and taking the lead again before the hour mark through Tarrent, but then had Michael Reynolds sent off just four minutes later.

However, Motherwell could not find an equaliser and Ayr went on to make it as far as the semi-finals.

2011 - Rangers 2-2 Celtic (replay Celtic 1-0 Rangers)

It was the tie that brought us the "Broony" and a confrontation that still has us asking what Ally McCoist said to Neil Lennon on the touchline.

In the first game at Ibrox both sides finished with 10 men in an enthralling contest. Jamie Ness had the hosts in front within three minutes, but Kris Commons equalised before Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster was sent off as he conceded a penalty, which was scored by Steven Whittaker.

Scott Brown levelled with a curling shot, then turned and taunted nemesis El-Hadji Diouf.

Steven Naismith got a second caution for simulation and the game went to a replay at Celtic Park, which was to be even more controversial.

Rangers had three players sent off as tempers boiled over; Whittaker and Madjid Bougherra, followed by Diouf after the final whistle for a second yellow card - his first coming after squaring up to Celtic manager Lennon.

Mark Wilson's goal settled the game in Celtic's favour, but even at the final whistle the action did not stop, with McCoist and Lennon pulled apart while shaking hands.