Eddie Nolan: League Two strugglers York City release defender
Struggling League Two side York City have released defender Eddie Nolan.
The 27-year-old joined the Minstermen on a one-year deal in the summer after leaving Scunthorpe United.
He made 18 appearances for the club, and scored in the 2-2 draw with Stevenage in September.
The club said in a statement: "York City would like to thank Eddie for his contribution during his time at Bootham Crescent and wish him well for the future."