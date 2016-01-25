Eddie Nolan: League Two strugglers York City release defender

Eddie Nolan started his career with Blackburn Rovers

Struggling League Two side York City have released defender Eddie Nolan.

The 27-year-old joined the Minstermen on a one-year deal in the summer after leaving Scunthorpe United.

He made 18 appearances for the club, and scored in the 2-2 draw with Stevenage in September.

The club said in a statement: "York City would like to thank Eddie for his contribution during his time at Bootham Crescent and wish him well for the future."