Eddie Nolan: League Two strugglers York City release defender

Eddie Nolan
Eddie Nolan started his career with Blackburn Rovers

Struggling League Two side York City have released defender Eddie Nolan.

The 27-year-old joined the Minstermen on a one-year deal in the summer after leaving Scunthorpe United.

He made 18 appearances for the club, and scored in the 2-2 draw with Stevenage in September.

The club said in a statement: "York City would like to thank Eddie for his contribution during his time at Bootham Crescent and wish him well for the future."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story