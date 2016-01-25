Midfielder Jake Taylor joins Exeter City on free transfer from Reading

Jake Taylor made 22 appearances in the Championship for Reading last season

Exeter City have signed Wales international midfielder Jake Taylor on a free transfer from Reading after his loan with Motherwell was cut short.

Taylor, 24, had spent the majority of the 2011-12 season on loan with Exeter, playing 30 times in League One.

"It's a good opportunity to keep building the squad ahead of next year," said Exeter boss Paul Tisdale.

"He knows us and we know him, and he will add going forward into next season as we are building the team."

Taylor had been on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, making his last appearance in November.

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee told the Motherwell website: "Jake is a good lad and conducted himself terrifically well here, but things haven't really worked out.

"Similar to Theo (Robinson, who also left to join Port Vale), that can happen after a manager departs and I was honest enough to tell him back in December that he wasn't likely to feature in my plans going forward.

"He accepted that, it was all very amicable, and he leaves the club on good terms."

The length of his contract with Exeter has not been disclosed.

