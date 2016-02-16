Substitution, Hartlepool United. Lewis Hawkins replaces Jordan Richards.
Hartlepool United 2-3 Notts County
Jon Stead scored twice as Notts County battled to seal all three points against struggling Hartlepool United.
Stead opened the scoring when he curled over Pools keeper Trevor Carson before Liam Noble latched on to Elliott Hewitt's delivery to double the lead.
Hartlepool fought back when Nathan Thomas picked out Jake Gray before Billy Paynter levelled soon after.
But Stead sealed all three points with just ten minutes remaining after latching onto a Noble corner.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 19RichardsSubstituted forHawkinsat 45'minutes
- 6Bates
- 26Jackson
- 20Jones
- 30Gray
- 2MagnaySubstituted forFenwickat 88'minutes
- 14WoodsSubstituted forFeatherstoneat 80'minutes
- 33James
- 10Paynter
- 7Thomas
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 5Harrison
- 13Bartlett
- 15Oates
- 16Featherstone
- 17Fenwick
- 18Hawkins
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 3Adams
- 6Hollis
- 27Mackenzie
- 18Hewitt
- 16NobleSubstituted forAtkinsonat 88'minutes
- 15Thompson
- 4Smith
- 28BantonSubstituted forCampbellat 76'minutes
- 30Stead
- 39McLeodSubstituted forMurrayat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Murray
- 13Loach
- 17Sharpe
- 24Campbell
- 26Burke
- 29Atkinson
- 31Audel
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 3,433
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Notts County 3.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Notts County 3.
Foul by Luke James (Hartlepool United).
Alan Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Adam Jackson (Hartlepool United).
Gary Mackenzie (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Roy Carroll.
Luke James (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Smith (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Scott Fenwick replaces Carl Magnay.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Wesley Atkinson replaces Liam Noble.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ronan Murray replaces Izale McLeod.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Notts County 3. Jon Stead (Notts County) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Noble with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Nicky Featherstone replaces Michael Woods.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Dan Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Adam Campbell replaces Jason Banton.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Blair Adams.
Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Notts County 2. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Thomas with a cross.
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Smith (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jason Banton (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Notts County 2. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nathan Thomas.
Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Blair Adams (Notts County).
Luke James (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Nathan Thomas.
Attempt missed. Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jason Banton (Notts County).
Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Curtis Thompson.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Alan Smith.