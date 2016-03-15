Fleetwood Town 0-1 Walsall

Tom Bradshaw scored his 14th League One goal of the season

Walsall moved into third in League One after Tom Bradshaw's 17th goal of the season was enough to beat Fleetwood.

The home side came close to going ahead early on when Wesley Burns' fierce effort whistled just over the bar.

Bradshaw latched on to Sam Mantom's smart backheel with a powerful strike to open the scoring from a tight angle just after the break.

Devante Cole forced Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge into a fantastic save deep into injury-time to preserve the win.

Walsall interim head coach Jon Whitney told BBC WM:

"I've said to the lads, whenever I've been involved in promotion as a player and as staff, there's games that you remember.

"We knew this was going to be a tough, tough game. I thought they were unlucky at Burton.

"Credit to our lads, we dug in, we made the change when it was needed and I think after the change they struggled to live with us a little bit.

"Again our lads have come out on top with a fantastic 1-0 away win."