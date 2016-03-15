League One
Fleetwood0Walsall1

Fleetwood Town 0-1 Walsall

Tom Bradshaw
Tom Bradshaw scored his 14th League One goal of the season

Walsall moved into third in League One after Tom Bradshaw's 17th goal of the season was enough to beat Fleetwood.

The home side came close to going ahead early on when Wesley Burns' fierce effort whistled just over the bar.

Bradshaw latched on to Sam Mantom's smart backheel with a powerful strike to open the scoring from a tight angle just after the break.

Devante Cole forced Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge into a fantastic save deep into injury-time to preserve the win.

Walsall interim head coach Jon Whitney told BBC WM:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Whitney on Fleetwood v Walsall

"I've said to the lads, whenever I've been involved in promotion as a player and as staff, there's games that you remember.

"We knew this was going to be a tough, tough game. I thought they were unlucky at Burton.

"Credit to our lads, we dug in, we made the change when it was needed and I think after the change they struggled to live with us a little bit.

"Again our lads have come out on top with a fantastic 1-0 away win."

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 31Nilsson
  • 47Davis
  • 7Bell
  • 8Ryan
  • 42Grant
  • 5JónssonSubstituted forHaughtonat 87'minutes
  • 11Burns
  • 23BallSubstituted forAmeobiat 72'minutes
  • 22HunterSubstituted forColeat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jordan
  • 9Ameobi
  • 12Hornby-Forbes
  • 15Nirennold
  • 27Haughton
  • 40Gogic
  • 44Cole

Walsall

  • 1Etheridge
  • 6Downing
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Taylor
  • 2Demetriou
  • 7ChambersSubstituted forKinsellaat 79'minutes
  • 8Mantom
  • 10Sawyers
  • 14Henry
  • 9BradshawSubstituted forLalkovicat 87'minutes
  • 31Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forFordeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Forde
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 15Lalkovic
  • 16Preston
  • 17Flanagan
  • 22Kinsella
  • 27Morris
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
2,569

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Walsall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Walsall 1.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.

Attempt saved. Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rico Henry (Walsall).

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Liam Kinsella.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Milan Lalkovic replaces Tom Bradshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Nick Haughton replaces Eggert Jónsson.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Taylor.

Foul by Thomas Grant (Fleetwood Town).

Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.

Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Liam Kinsella replaces Adam Chambers because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Paul Downing.

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Shola Ameobi replaces David Ball.

Foul by Thomas Grant (Fleetwood Town).

Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Marcus Nilsson (Fleetwood Town).

Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jimmy Ryan.

Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).

Rico Henry (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sam Mantom (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).

Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Sam Mantom (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Sam Mantom.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.

Attempt saved. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Adam Chambers.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton36225946311571
2Wigan361714559342565
3Walsall361811755371865
4Gillingham361881063432062
5Millwall361781157431459
6Bradford361610104337658
7Coventry3615101158401855
8Barnsley36174155748955
9Port Vale371510124441355
10Southend36159124844454
11Sheff Utd361410125247552
12Rochdale36149134846251
13Scunthorpe36149134242051
14Swindon35147145553249
15Bury36139144558-1348
16Peterborough36136176059145
17Shrewsbury36128164454-1044
18Chesterfield36125194758-1141
19Fleetwood361010164346-340
20Doncaster36910173749-1237
21Oldham35716123447-1337
22Blackpool3798203348-1535
23Crewe36612183763-2630
24Colchester36610204584-3928
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story