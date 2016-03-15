Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Walsall 1.
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Walsall
Walsall moved into third in League One after Tom Bradshaw's 17th goal of the season was enough to beat Fleetwood.
The home side came close to going ahead early on when Wesley Burns' fierce effort whistled just over the bar.
Bradshaw latched on to Sam Mantom's smart backheel with a powerful strike to open the scoring from a tight angle just after the break.
Devante Cole forced Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge into a fantastic save deep into injury-time to preserve the win.
Walsall interim head coach Jon Whitney told BBC WM:
"I've said to the lads, whenever I've been involved in promotion as a player and as staff, there's games that you remember.
"We knew this was going to be a tough, tough game. I thought they were unlucky at Burton.
"Credit to our lads, we dug in, we made the change when it was needed and I think after the change they struggled to live with us a little bit.
"Again our lads have come out on top with a fantastic 1-0 away win."
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 1Maxwell
- 2McLaughlin
- 31Nilsson
- 47Davis
- 7Bell
- 8Ryan
- 42Grant
- 5JónssonSubstituted forHaughtonat 87'minutes
- 11Burns
- 23BallSubstituted forAmeobiat 72'minutes
- 22HunterSubstituted forColeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jordan
- 9Ameobi
- 12Hornby-Forbes
- 15Nirennold
- 27Haughton
- 40Gogic
- 44Cole
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 6Downing
- 4O'Connor
- 3Taylor
- 2Demetriou
- 7ChambersSubstituted forKinsellaat 79'minutes
- 8Mantom
- 10Sawyers
- 14Henry
- 9BradshawSubstituted forLalkovicat 87'minutes
- 31Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forFordeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Forde
- 13MacGillivray
- 15Lalkovic
- 16Preston
- 17Flanagan
- 22Kinsella
- 27Morris
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 2,569
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Walsall 1.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rico Henry (Walsall).
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Liam Kinsella.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Milan Lalkovic replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Nick Haughton replaces Eggert Jónsson.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Taylor.
Foul by Thomas Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Liam Kinsella replaces Adam Chambers because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Paul Downing.
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Shola Ameobi replaces David Ball.
Foul by Thomas Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Marcus Nilsson (Fleetwood Town).
Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jimmy Ryan.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).
Rico Henry (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sam Mantom (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).
Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Sam Mantom (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Sam Mantom.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Adam Chambers.