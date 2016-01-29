Wigan: Chesterfield's Sam Morsy and Crewe's Ryan Colclough sign

Sam Morsy and Ryan Colclough join a Wigan Athletic side sitting fourth in League One

Wigan Athletic have signed Chesterfield captain Sam Morsy and Crewe forward Ryan Colclough for undisclosed fees.

Midfielder Morsy, 24, who spent time in Wolves' academy before moving from Port Vale to the Spireites in 2013, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Alex academy product Colclough, 21, has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Latics.

After two injury-plagued campaigns, he is Crewe's top scorer this season with eight goals in 30 appearances.

"They are players we have been keeping a close eye on so to be able to get both over the line now is a major boost for us," boss Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"They are exactly the type of players we want at Wigan Athletic, young and hungry, but with plenty of experience at this level."

Both players are available for the game against Port Vale on Saturday.

The Latics have also announced that striker Grant Holt and midfielder Don Cowie have left after mutually agreeing to cancel their contracts.

Crewe boss Steve Davis on Colclough's exit

"It all happened quickly after a morning call," he told BBC Radio Stoke. "It's disappointing, in terms of losing your best player at the moment.

"But it opens up an opportunity for someone else and gives us the chance to bring in a replacement.

"It has always been this club's policy to produce young players to give them the opportunity.

"If the right club, the right move and the right fee comes along, we're not going to stand in his way. That's the same for every player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.