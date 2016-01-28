Louis van Gaal: Man Utd boss says Derby defeat may get him sacked 'again'

Media playback is not supported on this device Van Gaal did not offer to resign

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says an FA Cup defeat at Derby on Friday could get him sacked - for the fourth time this season.

In a swipe at the media, he claimed journalists had "sacked" him three times already this season and would do so again if United lose at Derby.

"Maybe then you have written the truth," said the 64-year-old.

The Dutchman also said speculation he offered to resign after the 1-0 loss to Southampton was "awful and horrible".

United are 10 points behind Premier League leaders Leicester, five points adrift of Tottenham in fourth place and out of the Champions League.

Speaking before Friday's fourth-round match with the side fifth in the Championship, Van Gaal said questions about his future were being asked in a "disrespectful way".

"You make your stories and people believe it," he said at a news conference. "I am concerned they are believing it.

"It is the third time I am sacked and I am still sitting here."

Van Gaal praised the "fantastic" support of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward but said it brought "more pressure" to "fulfil the expectations that they have of you".

The former Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss also reiterated his desire to "continue to the end" of his three-year contract, which runs until the finish of the 2016-17 season.

Can the FA Cup save Van Gaal?

Famously, former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was under pressure three years into the job at Old Trafford when his team faced Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round in January 1990.

It was thought defeat would cost Ferguson his job, but United won 1-0 and he went on to become English football's most successful manager.

Asked whether the FA Cup could become his saviour, former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax boss Van Gaal said: "Of course."