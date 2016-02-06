Barrow 1-2 Cheltenham Town

Asa Hall's goal was just his second since joining Cheltenham in May 2014

Asa Hall's late winner at Barrow sent Cheltenham back to the top of the National League table.

Danny Wright gave Town an early lead when he superbly controlled James Rowe's cross and volleyed home.

Wright then had a penalty saved by Joel Dixon after Jack Barthram was fouled before James Dayton and Dan Holman had shots cleared off the line by Barrow.

Simon Grand levelled for Barrow from Dan Pilkington's corner before Hall pounced on a loose ball late on.

Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"Barrow put us under a bit of pressure, they got the ball forward early, had runners and looked quite dangerous. They got the equaliser and we had to make a couple of slight changes.

"But actually Asa Hall, who'd gone to right-back, got the winner for us so that was great and nice to go top of the league.

"We don't let in many goals so, if we let in one, we've generally only got to score two to win a game and that's what we did. You have to come here and you have to battle. Our lads did."