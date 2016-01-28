Deniss Rakels: Reading sign Latvia striker from Cracovia

From the section

Deniss Rakels has been capped 15 times by Latvia

Reading have completed the signing of Latvia international striker Deniss Rakels on a deal until summer 2018.

Rakels, 23, moves to the Championship club from Polish side Cracovia for an undisclosed fee.

He has been capped 15 times by his country and played in their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, Reading's Peruvian winger Paolo Hurtado has joined Portuguese club Vitoria Guimares on loan until the end of the season.

