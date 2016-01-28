Goalkeeper Chris Johns signs for Coleraine until end of season

Chris Johns is the son of former Ireland rugby international Paddy Johns

Coleraine have signed Northern Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Chris Johns until the end of the season.

Bannsiders manager Oran Kearney snapped up the stopper, who had been attracting interest from other Premiership clubs.

Johns spent four years at Southampton before returning home in the summer and playing part of this season with Championship One outfit Bangor.

"Chris has initially signed until the end of the season but I would hope he will extend his stay," said Kearney.

"He has been training with us and has been very impressive in the sessions so far.

"Chris has done his duty across the water, and a couple of English clubs were keen to sign him up in the summer but he decided to return home to further his studies.

"Along with Andy Findlay he will provide excellent competition for Michael Doherty."