Championship
Leeds0Nottm Forest1

Leeds United 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Nelson Oliveira
Nelson Oliveira has scored against Leeds in both their Championship encounters this term

Nelson Oliveira's goal was enough to give Nottingham Forest victory at Leeds to extend their unbeaten Championship run to 13 games.

Souleymane Doukara came close to giving the home side an early lead, but he headed Stuart Dallas' cross wide.

Forest midfielder Gary Gardner smashed against the crossbar midway through the second half.

But Oliveira scored his eighth goal of the season when he tucked in Eric Lichaj's right-wing cross.

Leeds, who came into the game unbeaten in six home matches, were well below their best, and also saw Forest's Robert Tesche volley off target from eight yards out.

Scott Wootton forced Forest keeper Dorus de Vries into a low save from 20 yards out, but Dougie Freedman's side recovered from their FA Cup defeat by Watford last weekend to move up to 10th.

Leeds manager Steve Evans: "Give credit to Forest. They had one chance and took it - but the goal was a fraction offside so I am frustrated. If the referee's assistant had done his job we would have got something from the game.

"Unfortunately, when we created half-chances we didn't have any quality on the end of them. The fans have every right to be disappointed because we were not sharp enough in the final third of the pitch.

"But it is very difficult when a team comes and parks so many men behind the ball."

Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman: "There were really encouraging signs again out there that we are all getting behind each other. We have learned from our failures in the past.

"At the beginning of the season we didn't blame or criticise and stuck very closely together, from the chairman downwards.

"We have learned from our mistakes and now you are seeing a very complete team. It was a great performance and we are playing with real intensity."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Silvestri
  • 4WoottonSubstituted forAdeyemiat 90'minutes
  • 5Bellusci
  • 6Cooper
  • 21Taylor
  • 16DiagouragaSubstituted forErwinat 81'minutes
  • 26BridcuttBooked at 87mins
  • 15DallasSubstituted forCarayolat 70'minutes
  • 23L Cook
  • 11Doukara
  • 7Antenucci

Substitutes

  • 3Bamba
  • 8Murphy
  • 18Carayol
  • 19Erwin
  • 24Adeyemi
  • 31Coyle
  • 45Peacock-Farrell

Nottm Forest

  • 1de Vries
  • 2Lichaj
  • 5Mills
  • 4Mancienne
  • 3Jokic
  • 22Gardner
  • 19WardSubstituted forBurkeat 75'minutes
  • 32Tesche
  • 24Vaughan
  • 38Osborn
  • 17OliveiraSubstituted forBlackstockat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Cohen
  • 15Mendes da Graça
  • 23Blackstock
  • 25Hobbs
  • 26Evtimov
  • 35Burke
  • 37Grant
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
24,079

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 1.

Attempt missed. Tom Adeyemi (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Tom Adeyemi replaces Scott Wootton.

Foul by Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United).

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Dexter Blackstock replaces Nélson Oliveira because of an injury.

Delay in match Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.

Booking

Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United).

Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Bridcutt.

Attempt saved. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Burke.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Lee Erwin replaces Toumani Diagouraga.

Attempt saved. Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Eric Lichaj tries a through ball, but Oliver Burke is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Oliver Burke replaces Jamie Ward.

Attempt blocked. Giuseppe Bellusci (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Mills (Nottingham Forest).

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matt Mills tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Mustapha Carayol replaces Stuart Dallas.

Attempt missed. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.

Foul by Lewis Cook (Leeds United).

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Gardner.

Attempt saved. Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Souleymane Doukara.

Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Wootton.

Attempt saved. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.

Attempt blocked. Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Ward.

Lewis Cook (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest).

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.

Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Bridcutt.

Foul by Scott Wootton (Leeds United).

David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull29175745192656
2Middlesbrough28175638152356
3Burnley301510548262255
4Brighton29141143728953
5Derby301312540261451
6Sheff Wed301311645331250
7Ipswich3013983937248
8Birmingham3013893830847
9Cardiff30111273833545
10Nottm Forest30101283125642
11Wolves301010103940-140
12Brentford30117124244-240
13QPR3091293635139
14Preston3091292728-139
15Reading3099123333036
16Leeds30812102934-536
17Huddersfield3088144044-432
18Blackburn2861392525031
19Fulham29611124449-529
20Bristol City30610142547-2228
21MK Dons2976162341-1827
22Rotherham3074193655-1925
23Bolton30412142849-2124
24Charlton3059162656-3024
View full Championship table

