Leeds United 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Nelson Oliveira has scored against Leeds in both their Championship encounters this term

Nelson Oliveira's goal was enough to give Nottingham Forest victory at Leeds to extend their unbeaten Championship run to 13 games.

Souleymane Doukara came close to giving the home side an early lead, but he headed Stuart Dallas' cross wide.

Forest midfielder Gary Gardner smashed against the crossbar midway through the second half.

But Oliveira scored his eighth goal of the season when he tucked in Eric Lichaj's right-wing cross.

Leeds, who came into the game unbeaten in six home matches, were well below their best, and also saw Forest's Robert Tesche volley off target from eight yards out.

Scott Wootton forced Forest keeper Dorus de Vries into a low save from 20 yards out, but Dougie Freedman's side recovered from their FA Cup defeat by Watford last weekend to move up to 10th.

Leeds manager Steve Evans: "Give credit to Forest. They had one chance and took it - but the goal was a fraction offside so I am frustrated. If the referee's assistant had done his job we would have got something from the game.

"Unfortunately, when we created half-chances we didn't have any quality on the end of them. The fans have every right to be disappointed because we were not sharp enough in the final third of the pitch.

"But it is very difficult when a team comes and parks so many men behind the ball."

Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman: "There were really encouraging signs again out there that we are all getting behind each other. We have learned from our failures in the past.

"At the beginning of the season we didn't blame or criticise and stuck very closely together, from the chairman downwards.

"We have learned from our mistakes and now you are seeing a very complete team. It was a great performance and we are playing with real intensity."