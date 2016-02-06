Match ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Leeds United 0-1 Nottingham Forest
-
Nelson Oliveira's goal was enough to give Nottingham Forest victory at Leeds to extend their unbeaten Championship run to 13 games.
Souleymane Doukara came close to giving the home side an early lead, but he headed Stuart Dallas' cross wide.
Forest midfielder Gary Gardner smashed against the crossbar midway through the second half.
But Oliveira scored his eighth goal of the season when he tucked in Eric Lichaj's right-wing cross.
Leeds, who came into the game unbeaten in six home matches, were well below their best, and also saw Forest's Robert Tesche volley off target from eight yards out.
Scott Wootton forced Forest keeper Dorus de Vries into a low save from 20 yards out, but Dougie Freedman's side recovered from their FA Cup defeat by Watford last weekend to move up to 10th.
Leeds manager Steve Evans: "Give credit to Forest. They had one chance and took it - but the goal was a fraction offside so I am frustrated. If the referee's assistant had done his job we would have got something from the game.
"Unfortunately, when we created half-chances we didn't have any quality on the end of them. The fans have every right to be disappointed because we were not sharp enough in the final third of the pitch.
"But it is very difficult when a team comes and parks so many men behind the ball."
Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman: "There were really encouraging signs again out there that we are all getting behind each other. We have learned from our failures in the past.
"At the beginning of the season we didn't blame or criticise and stuck very closely together, from the chairman downwards.
"We have learned from our mistakes and now you are seeing a very complete team. It was a great performance and we are playing with real intensity."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 4WoottonSubstituted forAdeyemiat 90'minutes
- 5Bellusci
- 6Cooper
- 21Taylor
- 16DiagouragaSubstituted forErwinat 81'minutes
- 26BridcuttBooked at 87mins
- 15DallasSubstituted forCarayolat 70'minutes
- 23L Cook
- 11Doukara
- 7Antenucci
Substitutes
- 3Bamba
- 8Murphy
- 18Carayol
- 19Erwin
- 24Adeyemi
- 31Coyle
- 45Peacock-Farrell
Nottm Forest
- 1de Vries
- 2Lichaj
- 5Mills
- 4Mancienne
- 3Jokic
- 22Gardner
- 19WardSubstituted forBurkeat 75'minutes
- 32Tesche
- 24Vaughan
- 38Osborn
- 17OliveiraSubstituted forBlackstockat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Cohen
- 15Mendes da Graça
- 23Blackstock
- 25Hobbs
- 26Evtimov
- 35Burke
- 37Grant
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 24,079
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Attempt missed. Tom Adeyemi (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Tom Adeyemi replaces Scott Wootton.
Foul by Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United).
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Dexter Blackstock replaces Nélson Oliveira because of an injury.
Delay in match Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Booking
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United).
Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Bridcutt.
Attempt saved. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Burke.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Lee Erwin replaces Toumani Diagouraga.
Attempt saved. Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Eric Lichaj tries a through ball, but Oliver Burke is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Oliver Burke replaces Jamie Ward.
Attempt blocked. Giuseppe Bellusci (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Mills (Nottingham Forest).
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matt Mills tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Mustapha Carayol replaces Stuart Dallas.
Attempt missed. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.
Foul by Lewis Cook (Leeds United).
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Gardner.
Attempt saved. Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Souleymane Doukara.
Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Wootton.
Attempt saved. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
Attempt blocked. Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Ward.
Lewis Cook (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.
Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Bridcutt.
Foul by Scott Wootton (Leeds United).
David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.