Jordi Amat: Swansea City defender signs new contract

Jordi Amat
Jordi Amat has made six appearances for Swansea in all competitions so far this season

Swansea City defender Jordi Amat has signed a new one-year contract extension, keeping him at the south Wales club until 2019.

The Spaniard has made 48 appearances since signing from Espanyol for £2.5m in June 2013.

Swansea go into Tuesday's Premier League game at West Bromwich Albion four points above relegation after recent wins over Watford and Everton.

"This is my home. I am happy here and my family is too," said Amat, 23.

"It's great news and I'm so happy to sign a new extension.

"I've been here for two and a half years and I'm very happy to be here for another three years."

More from BBC Wales Sport
Swans sign striker Paloschi
Dragons see of Leinster in Pro12
Priestland at fly-half for Bath

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story