Jordi Amat: Swansea City defender signs new contract

Jordi Amat has made six appearances for Swansea in all competitions so far this season

Swansea City defender Jordi Amat has signed a new one-year contract extension, keeping him at the south Wales club until 2019.

The Spaniard has made 48 appearances since signing from Espanyol for £2.5m in June 2013.

Swansea go into Tuesday's Premier League game at West Bromwich Albion four points above relegation after recent wins over Watford and Everton.

"This is my home. I am happy here and my family is too," said Amat, 23.

"It's great news and I'm so happy to sign a new extension.

"I've been here for two and a half years and I'm very happy to be here for another three years."