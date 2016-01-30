Mario Suarez: Watford sign midfielder from Fiorentina

From the section

Mario Suarez played under Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores at Atletico Madrid

Watford have signed Mario Suarez from Fiorentina for an undisclosed fee, the midfielder signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Suarez, 28, played 13 times for the Serie A side this season after signing from La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

He spent five years at the Spanish club, where he won the league title, Spanish Cup and Europa League.

That included a season with current Hornets boss Quique Sanchez Flores, before Diego Simeone took over.

Suarez is Watford's third signing of the transfer window after bringing in goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon and forward Nordin Amrabat.

