East Kilbride 0-2 Celtic

Colin Kazim-Richards prods home Celtic's second goal, his first for the club

Celtic ended East Kilbride's memorable Scottish Cup journey but the Lowland League side exit with heads held high.

Two scrappy goals from corners were their undoing, the first bundled in via the hand of Leigh Griffiths.

Deadline-day signing Colin Kazim-Richards scrambled in his first for the club early in the second half.

East Kilbride's defending was often heroic and goalkeeper Matt McGinley did his chances of progressing up the football career ladder no harm either.

This may not be the last we see of the plucky South Lanarkshire side - four tiers below Celtic in the Scottish football pyramid - on the big stage.

Captain Barry Russell - East Kilbride born and bred - generally held the back line together and his charges occasionally knocked the ball about nicely without creating anything clear cut.

The textbook rule when a footballing minnow takes on a giant is not to concede early and East Kilbride's resolve had to be applauded during the first half.

Their defence repelled everything that came at them for 20 minutes.

Charlie Mulgrew, back for the Premiership side after injury, headed over before two East Kilbride players took one for the team in ensuring their goalmouth was not breached in the opening exchanges.

Celtic's Ryan Christie is held off by East Kilbride captain Barry Russell

Martin McBride felt the ball full force in his stomach to concede a corner before Scott Stevenson followed in making a last-ditch clearance.

Doubts were cast over Griffiths' ability to continue when he was fouled by Craig Howie - indeed EK boss Billy Ogilvie lightheartedly told the striker to just go off as they crossed paths at the side of the pitch.

But just as Celtic manager Ronny Deila readied substitutes, Griffiths popped up to put Celtic ahead with his 28th goal of the season.

However the ball appeared to go in via the Scotland forward's arm from a yard out following Dedryck Boyata's header from a corner.

Despite that apparent injustice the Kilby team did not crumble.

The East Kilbride players gave a good account of themselves against the Scottish Premiership leaders

Goalkeeper McGinley - a PE teacher by trade - dived to deny James Forrest, then punched away the ensuing corner.

Kazim-Richards eased any lingering nerves from the Celtic supporters - who appeared to boo their side at both half-time and full-time - 10 minutes after the interval.

Another corner and a Griffiths overhead kick prompted another scramble, and Stevenson's attempted clearance only fell to the Turkish international, who forced it home.

But the floodgates did not open for Celtic, mainly thanks to the manful efforts of Russell and McGinley.

Jack Smith had one shot on target for East Kilbride before Scott Brown hit the outside of the post near the end for Celtic.