Wycombe: Barry Richardson did not expect to play again at 46

Barry Richardson was caught having a cup of coffee during the warm-up before Saturday's match

Wycombe coach Barry Richardson admitted he never expected to get back on the pitch, after playing in their 1-0 win at Plymouth at the age of 46.

Richardson came on after Alex Lynch was injured and kept a clean sheet in his first game for more than a decade.

"You don't think it's going to happen, but you just prepare yourself," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"If I'd gone out there and had an absolute stinker, it's not going to bother me. I'm 46, my career's done."

Richardson, who broke his leg in his previous match for Doncaster at Cambridge in 2005, stepped up to the bench following the sale of first-choice Matt Ingram to QPR earlier this month and said he "enjoyed" the experience.

"The reason I'm on the bench and signed on a non-contract is because financially the club is in a sticky place," he continued.

"We can't afford to carry an extra goalkeeper and have got no reserves and academy.

"In an ideal world we'd have a couple of young development goalkeepers, but when I first came in the gaffer said to me 'will you sit on the bench?' which I've done at most clubs when needed."

Richardson was the first away goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at Home Park this season, but having coached 20-year-old Lynch into the first team, Richardson felt for his fellow keeper.

"I'm really gutted for him because his opportunity has come along, he's deserved his opportunity, when he's played he's played well," he added.

"I really care about the lad and I think he's going to be a really good goalkeeper with Matt going and he can prove he's the number one."