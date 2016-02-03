Paris St-Germain 3-1 Lorient

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 27 goals in 33 appearances for club and country this season

Paris St-Germain set a new Ligue 1 record as they extended their unbeaten run to 33 matches with victory over Lorient.

Edinson Cavani rounded the goalkeeper early on to open the scoring but Raphael Guerreiro drove in the equaliser for the visitors.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic restored PSG's lead with a tap in before Layvin Kurzawa volleyed home a third.

The win means PSG remain 24 points clear at the top of the table.